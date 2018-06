Gaddafi was instrumental in negotiations that led to Libya's abandoning a weapons of mass destruction programme in 2002–2003. He arranged several important business deals on behalf of the Libyan regime in the period of rapprochement that followed. He was viewed as a reformer, and openly criticised the regime

So in back ground he played a big role in turning Libya into a Neutered nation similar to Jordan with no potential to defend itself one the Self defense programs were shut down





2008 agreement with Italy

He stated, "We share rich natural resources – oil and gas – along the borders, yet we have no capacity to defend that wealth."

So 2003 he told his Papa to Give up Super Defense Programs

2008 Played Diplomatic role to form peace with Italy (Old colonial rulers) it failed

2009 Realized that Americans were not going to allow Libya to have even basic weapons for Self defence





Hmm It was game over by then





Finaly the Western Supported Gorillas started chaos in Libya in order to claim stake in oil fields



Saif , at that moment turned into nothing but who he was at his roots a Bedouin Arab



Gone were the parties of the rich and famous



Gone were the Democracy talks and Thesis



Gone were the potential Libya had for turning into a North African rising country



As he sat in Prison for unknown crimes , and death sentence I must wonder if he was wondering about his past life just mere 10 years ago , the darling of Western World

Who convinced him to give up arms for his nation !!! and every thing will be ok



Boy did he miscalculated big time

He learned a massive lesson that Imperial Nations are always on look out for new territories to dominate and exploit and with out Weapons and programs Libya was a sitting Duck



No his MBA / PHD did not help





Perhaps unlike his father he lacked the understanding that if you lead a nation you have to learn to defend it from Colonial powers and their Gorillas

The world is not for Painters or Artist sure you can be a painter and Philosophers

but you can't defend your nation with Paintings and MBA or Poetry









The problem with Foreign funded gorillas are they can be brutal







So what went wrong for the ideal Man to Negotiate with Western World

He was the ideal Moderate Muslim , a enlightened Muslim he was the future of Libya



THE REFORMER HE WAS CALLED A LEADER HIS NATION WAS WAITING FOR ......



And just like that .....





The Story of Saif Al Islam , is with out doubt one of the most telling story of what happened in Libya. Perhaps a lesson for people how quickly one can go from being a Super Rich , and super popular influential figure to a almost no body.Certainly he was a darling for Western Media , and Western governmentA becon for change and the west touted him as a man who they can work withafter Gadafi to being normalization to LibyaAnd to be honest he was a perfect Darling a Sophisticated Modern Man that was liked by mostHe was Educated , He actually went to University and completed it and also had MBA and PHD credentialsGaddafi was involved in negotiating compensation from Libya's former colonial power, Italy , and on 30 August 2008 a Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was signed in Benghazi by his father and Italy's prime minister Silvio Berlusconi . However, the treaty was unilaterally suspended by Italy at the beginning of 2011, after Italy refused to consider Gaddafi government as their interlocutorNegotiations with USAHe was also negotiating with the United States in order to conclude a comprehensive agreement making any further payments for American victims of terror attacks that have been blamed on Libya – such as the 1986 Berlin discotheque bombing , the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the 1989 UTA Flight 772 bombing – conditional upon U.S. payment of compensation for the 40 Libyans killed and 220 injured in the 1986 United States bombing of Tripoli and Benghazi . On 14 August 2008, the U.S.-Libya Comprehensive Claims Settlement Agreement was signed in Tripoli . Former British Ambassador to Libya Oliver Miles described the agreement as "a bold step, with political cost for both parties" and wrote an article in the online edition ofquerying whether the agreement is likely to workIn 2009, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi claimed that Libya's opinion of him was shaped largely by his role in Libya's engagement with the West, saying "If something goes wrong, people will blame me, whether I am in a certain official position or not." He expressed frustration with the US, saying Libya's decision to give up its Weapons of Mass Destruction programs was contingent upon "compensation" from the US, including the signing of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement , economic cooperation, and cooperation in purchasing conventional weapons and military equipment.