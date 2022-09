Chat SAMOSA said: So CCP loses on semis to US Taiwan etc al and to India on potato. Good analysis. Click to expand...

And loser India cant even produce a fart. Poor thing.. You can used cow dung as computer chips as Indian innovation.Even Mighty US themselves cant produced 3-5nm chips and beg for Taiwan and South Korea to do it for them... So what embarrassment is for China? What weed are u smoking?