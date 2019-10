The Extreme Physics Pushing Moore’s Law to the Next Level

Find out more about this next generation of chip technology that is taking Moore’s Law to a new level on this episode of Focal Point.





EUV Lithography Finally Ready for Chip Manufacturing



“The giant machine garnering all this attention is an extreme ultraviolet lithography tool. For more than a decade, the semiconductor-manufacturing industry has been alternately hoping EUV can save Moore’s Law and despairing that the technology will never arrive. But it’s finally here, and none too soon.”

https://spectrum.ieee.org/semicondu...hography-finally-ready-for-chip-manufacturing