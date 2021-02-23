What's new

The 'Evil' CCP is Making Rural China Richer

The 'Evil' CCP is Making Rural China Richer
Shannxi province is a relatively poor province in north west China where land is dry and barren and people used to live in caves 窑洞

In Shaanxi province, we visited an area which used to be rather poor a few years ago. After building adequate roads and transport infrastructure in the area it has allowed the residents of the area to export their produce all around the country. It's brought many more jobs, and more wealth to the area, which is great.
