The EU has been very slow in it's reaction to Russia's build-up in Ukraine but I don't think this will repeat itself again

This is worrying because they didn't see Russia being able to mobilize that many troops and weaponry to the Ukrainian border at that speed and it caught them off guard but make no mistake EU-NATO wants to counter Russia specifically the EU bloc.



Expect another QUAD like alliance to contain Russia to emerge here much larger and stronger then the current weak QUAD 4 members. This will likely gather all EU member states except the few small ones in the balkan will chose neutrality but the rest will defend for what they believe to be Western values against Russia. If Ukraine is breached further Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Romania, UK, Belgium, etc etc and the remaning smaller ones will mobilize their forces and bring them into the Baltic and Poland across all the contact lines and also into Ukraine..



Take the US out of this occasion and unified EU+UK can beat Russia+Belarus in a potential conflict but EU has been slow to build-up it's forces except in the baltic with NATO. Russia is unpredictable after it's Ukraine moves.



I expect strengthening of all contact lines with Russia and mobilizations in Ukraine and NATO sending forces to Ukraine...





----------------------------------------------------------





STUTTGART, Germany — Russia’s rapid military buildup in recent weeks has sparked fears that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine looms, but confusion over Moscow’s aim has the U.S. and its European allies grasping for a coherent strategy to avert a potential crisis.



U.S. military officials and security analysts say that the Russian military force assembled is as large as the one put together in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in a move that altered the security landscape in Europe.



Events in Ukraine have high stakes for the U.S. military. It was forced to recommit thousands of forces to the Continent over the past seven years due to concerns about a more assertive and expansionist Russia.



“What we don’t know right now is President Putin’s ultimate intention for this particular period of time,” said retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who was one of the chief architects of the military efforts to rebuild in Europe after 2014.



It’s unclear if Russian President Vladimir Putin is spoiling for a fight in Ukraine or bluffing to test the new Biden administration. Putin might also be trying to distract the Russian people from his political and economic problems, analysts say.



“The domestic situation in Russia is pretty grim,” Hodges said. “The classic Kremlin maneuver is to create distraction.”



The worst scenario — a new Russian offensive — remains possible but seems unlikely, Hodges and other security analysts say.



Along the line of contact — a 250-mile stretch in the east where Ukrainian and Russian-backed forces have squared off for several years — skirmishing could be inevitable, said Michael Kofman, a Russia expert with the Arlington, Va.-based CNA think tank.