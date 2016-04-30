The Establishment (Ashir Azeem)

What is the Solution IV (The Establishment)

What is the Solution V (How does Establishment control everybody?)

Top 10 CIA Myths

Myth 1: The CIA spies on US citizens

Myth 5: The CIA has law enforcement authority and all CIA officers carry guns

Myth 6: The Agency operates independently and is not held accountable to anyone

In Quetta valley land prices are always premium.My family was owner of land on kuch road. In 1995 land was being developed. Army truck came, said we need to practice fire arm as firing range and took our land by force. We went to core commander; this is our land why you are taking it away from us. We all went to high court and won the case, NO use. Also went to supreme court and won but still of no use. It was useless paper, because power flows through the barrel of the gun.Till 2016, no one was allowed to work on their own land. But army kept building walls. In 2016 I came to Canada. Finally, DHA was announced and heard same land is being used for DHA.General Asim Bajwa is like my brother and a good man. When he was core commander Quetta, I called him once only for congratulations, but I never called him for personal work. When he left his post, I called him again 7-8 months ago and told him my story. He told me you should have asked me earlier. But I never called him again. I don’t want to sell my land anymore.And why army took our land forcefully. Why army took our land and now developing it and selling it on profit. What kind of structure is this?In 1988 When I was in civilian services academy Lahore and my batchmate’s father was core commander. And he stopped the construction of high rise building Infront of his house calling it a security risk and how dare bloody civilians construct a building Infront of a general house.My question is general sahib why are you living inside a city? I never heard about Toronto cantonment, London cantonment. Please go to border and make your home there.In Pakistan it starts from firing range, then cantonment and then DHA. And it is a separate entity out of civilian control.I was posted in Gujranwala in 1996 as deputy collector for sales tax. I got bill for 60-70 lakhs container for army of some imported tiles. But no sales tax was paid because it was army’s supply. Something was missing, we asked the agent and he told has it is customized order of tiles. These are used in swimming pools. And will be used in core commander’s house.You can ask question “living beyond means” from civilians but can you ask same question from army?Please start researching all families, children and assets are abroad. I am not going to take any names.Cold war “Russians love their children too.” USA vs Russia balance because fear of use of nukes.In Pakistan there is No balance, No repercussions.Establishment has destroyed the balance. You can’t ask questions.Let’s see what other countries are doing.Establishment has created such an imbalance that it can force all institutions on gun point. Everything else is irrelevant.In Pakistan THE KING “prime minister” is protected by the army “triple one brigade.”And others civilian leader’s security is under army control.But in other countries like USA civilian force “Secret service” is protecting the president.In UK, Canada and India its all-same, special civilian forces are raised to protect the civilian leaders.There was used to be federal security force raised by Bhutto but was later removed by Gen Zia during marshal law. Accused of involvement in the murder of some civilian and it was dissolved.Try to ask Imran Khan to raise a civilian security force for the parliament and leaders instead of relying on army.In Pakistan CIA equivalent is ISI and CIA protects the interests of USA internationally. And civilian Is the head of CIA and same is the case with RAW. Does ISI have any role in Pakistan's internal matters? NOAll the power is under one institution, army. We need to strength civilian institutions to restore the balance.Hollywood has produced some incredibly entertaining portrayals of the lives of CIA officers. The veil of secrecy surrounding the work of real-life intelligence officers lends itself to speculation, and the gaps created are quickly filled in with fiction. These fictional depictions often lead to the solidification of the inaccurate perspectives that most people have of the CIA.In our effort to remain as transparent as possible, we’re debunking 10 of the most common misconceptions people have about the CIA. It may surprise some to discover that we are not the gun-toting, globetrotting, martini-drinking spies frequently portrayed on the silver screen.The CIA’s mission is to collect information related to foreign intelligence and foreign counterintelligence. By direction of the president in Executive Order 12333 of 1981, and in accordance with procedures approved by the Attorney General, the CIA is restricted in the collection of intelligence information directed against US citizens. Collection is allowed only for an authorized intelligence purpose; for example, if there is a reason to believe that an individual is involved in espionage or international terrorist activities. The CIA’s procedures require senior approval for any such collection that is allowed, and, depending on the collection technique employed, the sanction of the Director of National Intelligence and Attorney General may be required. These restrictions have been in effect since the 1970s.The FBI has the lead on intelligence matters in the United States, especially those directed against US citizens. The CIA does not collect information concerning the domestic activities of US citizens, but its foreign intelligence collection mission can be conducted anywhere.The public often confuses the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) responsibilities with that of the CIA. The two agencies work closely together, but their roles in keeping America safe are very different. The CIA is not a law enforcement agency. The CIA’s responsibility is to collect intelligence and information overseas. When conducting our mission overseas, we take steps to safeguard any information on Americans that could be incidentally collected. The FBI is the government agency that investigates crimes on American soil and against American citizens abroad. The FBI is also responsible for intelligence matters in the United States, especially those directed against US citizens.The vast majority of CIA officers do not carry weapons. Aside from officers in the Security Protective Service, or those serving in war zones, most CIA officers will never be issued a gun.The CIA is responsible to the American people. We operate in accordance with oversight from US elected representatives. In the Executive Branch, the National Security Council (NSC)—which includes the president, vice president, secretary of state, and secretary of defense—provides guidance and direction for national foreign intelligence and counterintelligence activities. In Congress, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), as well as other committees, closely monitor the Agency’s reporting and programs.Internally, the CIA Office of Inspector General performs independent audits, inspections, investigations, and reviews of CIA programs and operations, seeking to detect and deter fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement.The CIA’s budget is scrutinized by the Office of Management and Budget and by SSCI, HPSCI, and the Defense Subcommittees of the Appropriations Committees in both houses of Congress. The resources allocated to the CIA are subject to the same rigorous examination and approval process that applies to all other government organizations.