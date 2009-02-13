The essence of the facts.......

What's new

According to the latest research from WHO (the World Health Organization), there are more than a million people who die each year because of smoking.

- 90% of people who die of lung disease died because of smoking,

- 70% of people who die of bronchitis die because of smoking,

- 25% of people who die of cardiovascular disease died because of smoking,



It's a slow poison.

As you know, cigarettes contain nicotine and tar.

According to the latest fatwas given by almost 400 scientists, smoking is forbidden because the Qur'an says:

"and be not cast by your own hands to ruin."
Spend your wealth for the cause of Allah, and be not cast by your own hands to ruin; and do good. Lo! Allah loveth the beneficent{quran 2:195
It might seem beautiful to see some smoke coming out of the mouth and nose, but what does this smoke hide?

Not only is smoking harmful to you but it is also dangerous for those around you.

Research shows us today that women smokers are more likely to be affected by lung cancer because passive smoking is more harmful, so this smoke is even more dangerous for people around who are in the process of 'inhale. To harm one's health is a sin and to harm others is another sin.



It should also be known that smoking has segundary effects:

- blackening of the lips, teeth, fingers,

- damage to the gums, throat,

- cause of peptic ulcer and constipation,

- causes the loss of libido (set of sexual impulses), vigor (energy), appetite, memory, ...

And unfortunately with all these disadvantages, we continue to advertise.

The main media are ads, posters and spots shown in cinemas.

In movies there is still a connection with smoking, so another way of encouraging people to smoke.

Smoking is an obsession, it is not easy to quit, and it is very difficult to change these habits, but many people have managed to do so and so it is not impossible. You have to have the will and seek advice from the experts (or doctors), be sincere to Allah, do prayers and inchAllah with the help of Allah you will be able to do it.

This video shows the autopsy of the lungs of a deceased smoker:
Smoked lung anatomy video
YouTube

 
The Prophetic Hadith about the straight way in Day of Resurrection is considered to be one of the scientific miracles in the prophetic Sunnah. In this Hadith the prophet says:( don't you see that the lightning comes and back in an eye blink)

[Narrated by Muslim] .there is complete identification between our prophet saying and the most recent discovery concerning the lightning flash as scientists had found that the lightning flash happens when a ray of lightning get out of the cloud toward the ground and back again to the cloud! In that Hadith a sign that prophet
Mohamed (Peace be upon him) talked very carefully about phases of the lightning, and also he determined the time as it is the time of an eye blink!

Scientists had found that lightning has many phases and the most important phases are going down phase and going back phase. Time of the lightning flash is 25 Fraction of a second and this is the same as time of eye blink, isn't this the same as what prophet Mohamed said 1400 years ago?





Prophet Mohamed spoke very carefully about a scientific fact realized by scientists few years ago. He said ( God will not held day of resurrection unless Arab land returns greens and rivers again ) [Narrated by Muslim.] scientifically, it was proved that one day the Arabian peninsula was full of greens and rivers as satellite photos confirm that there are buried rivers under the sand of Arab land , one of the great scientists of the American space agency (NASA) says that the taken photos for the desert had shown that one day this area was covered with rivers and lakes like Europe and one day in the future it will back again like the past.

NASA scientists confirms that one day desert of Rub ' Al Khali and the Arabian Peninsula was covered with rivers, forests and animals and they confirm that this land will back again like the past , as referenced by the prophetic Hadith.

بشارة مفصّلة لا يمكن إنكارها للنبيّ محمد في إصحاح واحد بالكتاب المقدس


 
