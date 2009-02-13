The essence of the facts.......

According to the latest research from WHO (the World Health Organization), there are more than a million people who die each year because of smoking.



- 90% of people who die of lung disease died because of smoking,



- 70% of people who die of bronchitis die because of smoking,



- 25% of people who die of cardiovascular disease died because of smoking,







It's a slow poison.



As you know, cigarettes contain nicotine and tar.



According to the latest fatwas given by almost 400 scientists, smoking is forbidden because the Qur'an says:



Spend your wealth for the cause of Allah, and be not cast by your own hands to ruin; and do good. Lo! Allah loveth the beneficent{quran 2:195

It might seem beautiful to see some smoke coming out of the mouth and nose, but what does this smoke hide?



Not only is smoking harmful to you but it is also dangerous for those around you.



Research shows us today that women smokers are more likely to be affected by lung cancer because passive smoking is more harmful, so this smoke is even more dangerous for people around who are in the process of 'inhale. To harm one's health is a sin and to harm others is another sin.







It should also be known that smoking has segundary effects:



- blackening of the lips, teeth, fingers,



- damage to the gums, throat,



- cause of peptic ulcer and constipation,



- causes the loss of libido (set of sexual impulses), vigor (energy), appetite, memory, ...



And unfortunately with all these disadvantages, we continue to advertise.



The main media are ads, posters and spots shown in cinemas.



In movies there is still a connection with smoking, so another way of encouraging people to smoke.



Smoking is an obsession, it is not easy to quit, and it is very difficult to change these habits, but many people have managed to do so and so it is not impossible. You have to have the will and seek advice from the experts (or doctors), be sincere to Allah, do prayers and inchAllah with the help of Allah you will be able to do it.



This video shows the autopsy of the lungs of a deceased smoker: