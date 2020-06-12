The era of EV is coming: some most affordable EVs from Chinese EV makers

China is by far the largest market of electric vehicles. Several factors contribute to the wide use of EVs, such as the build-up of infrastructures such as charging stations and the technological advancement in battery technology which China has the lead in many fields, which ultimately contribute to the unbeatable affordability of EVs in China.
Chinese EV makers makes very high-end EVs like NIO ES Series, BYD Han, XPeng P7, or Hongqi ES9, etc.
But here we mainly present some cost-effective EVs from Chinese carmakers, which are the main driving force toward an environmentally friendly society, and one thing we should note here is the subsidies for EVs account for very little fraction of the price today, so the era of EV is indeed coming soon:
The most affordable expressway (highway) legal 4 seater EV, and literally the cheapest EV in the world:
Wuling mini EV:
MSRP starts from CNY 28,800 or USD 4,388
Dimension (L*W*H): 2917*1493*1621mm
Wheelbase length: 1940 mm
NEDC Range: 120-170 km
NETA V
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP starts from CNY 59,900 or USD 9,126
Dimension (L*W*H): 4070*1690*1540 mm
Wheelbase length: 2420 mm
NEDC Range: 301-401 km
BYD e2
Body type: Sedan/Hatchback
MSRP starts from CNY 89,800 or USD 13,680
Dimension (L*W*H): 4240*1760*15630 mm
Wheelbase length: 2610 mm
NEDC Range: 305-405 km
Geely Geometry C:
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP from CNY 129,800 or USD 19,777
Dimension (L*W*H): 4432*1833*1560 mm
Wheelbase length: 2700 mm
NEDC Range: 400-550 km
Chery Ant:
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP from CNY 149,800 or USD 22,824
Dimension (L*W*H): 4630*1910*1655 mm
Wheelbase length: 2830 mm
NEDC Range: 520 km
Xpeng G3:
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP from CNY 146,800 or USD 22,367
Dimension (L*W*H): 4450*1820*1600 mm
Wheelbase length: 2625 mm
NEDC Range: 460-520 km
To be continued.
Weltmeister EX5:
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP from CNY 149,800 or USD 22,824
Dimension (L*W*H): 4585*1835*1672 mm
Wheelbase length: 2703 mm
NEDC Range: 400-520 km
GAC Aion V:
Body type: Crossover/SUV
MSRP from CNY 159,600 or USD 24,318
Dimension (L*W*H): 4586*1920*1728 mm
Wheelbase length: 2830 mm
NEDC Range: 400-600 km
Last edited: