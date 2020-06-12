The era of EV is coming: some most affordable EVs from Chinese EV makers

2020 Weltmeister EX5 Walkaround-Electric SUV- China Auto Show（2020款威马EX5，外观与内饰实拍） Welcome to China Auto Show Channel China Auto Show will bring you brief tour Exterior and interior Walkaround Auto Show

走精品路线的国产SUV 2020试驾广汽新能源埃安Aion V 随着特斯拉国产降价，补贴政策缩紧，中国品牌电动车精品化已成为了不争的事实。那么预算10多万，想买台精品化的电动车，广汽新能源Aion V你值得一看！ 【原创试车】 ---------------------------------------------------------- ★受音乐版权影响可能会导致部分片...

China is by far the largest market of electric vehicles. Several factors contribute to the wide use of EVs, such as the build-up of infrastructures such as charging stations and the technological advancement in battery technology which China has the lead in many fields, which ultimately contribute to the unbeatable affordability of EVs in China.Chinese EV makers now produce full range of EVs from the very economical ones to the very high-end ones.But here we mainly present some cost-effective EVs from Chinese carmakers,, and one thing we should note here is the subsidies for EVs account for very little fraction of the price today, so the era of EV is indeed coming soon:The most affordable expressway (highway) legal 4 seater EV, and literally the cheapest EV in the world:MSRP starts fromDimension (L*W*H): 2917*1493*1621mmWheelbase length: 1940 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP starts fromDimension (L*W*H): 4070*1690*1540 mmWheelbase length: 2420 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Sedan/HatchbackMSRP starts fromDimension (L*W*H): 4240*1760*15630 mmWheelbase length: 2610 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP fromDimension (L*W*H): 4432*1833*1560 mmWheelbase length: 2700 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP fromDimension (L*W*H): 4630*1910*1655 mmWheelbase length: 2830 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP fromDimension (L*W*H): 4450*1820*1600 mmWheelbase length: 2625 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP fromDimension (L*W*H): 4585*1835*1672 mmWheelbase length: 2703 mmNEDC Range:Body type: Crossover/SUVMSRP fromDimension (L*W*H): 4586*1920*1728 mmWheelbase length: 2830 mmNEDC Range: