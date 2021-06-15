The enduring triumph of Chimerica
China is intervening in forex markets to soak up dollars, invest in Treasuries and effectively pay the bill of US fiscal stimulus
By DAVID P. GOLDMANJUNE 15, 2021
The US and China aren't decoupling in financial markets, far from it. Image: Getty / iStock
This will happen not because Biden is well disposed towards China, or because he planned to cut a deal with China, or because a cabal of China-friendly American business persuades
him to do so, but simply because he is short of money and China has lots of it.

The US is perilously short of money, and China is flooded with money from its trade surplus. There’s nowhere else the US can raise the money it needs except China, unless it prints more money. What economists once called “Chimerica” – the symbiosis of an American economy that borrows and imports with a Chinese economy that lends and exports – is back with a vengeance.
