The enduring triumph of Chimerica
China is intervening in forex markets to soak up dollars, invest in Treasuries and effectively pay the bill of US fiscal stimulus
By DAVID P. GOLDMANJUNE 15, 2021
1623743382859.png

The US and China aren't decoupling in financial markets, far from it. Image: Getty / iStock


1623743410694.png


1623743425008.png


1623743435376.png


1623743445262.png

1623743457633.png


1623743665648.png


asiatimes.com

NEW YORK – Hating China may be the only thing that American politicians agree about, but China remains the prop and support of the American economy. Americans can’t spend the trillions of dol…
This will happen not because Biden is well disposed towards China, or because he planned to cut a deal with China, or because a cabal of China-friendly American business persuades

him to do so, but simply because he is short of money and China has lots of it.

*******************************************

The US is perilously short of money, and China is flooded with money from its trade surplus. There’s nowhere else the US can raise the money it needs except China, unless it prints more money. What economists once called “Chimerica” – the symbiosis of an American economy that borrows and imports with a Chinese economy that lends and exports – is back with a vengeance.
 
