The end of diabetes? In Israel, Tallinn will begin clinical trials in humansThe company, which believes its "bio-artificial" pancreas will free millions of patients from insulin injections, will apply to start human trials in the UK. The company's technology was developed by Prof. Eduardo Mitarni of the University of Jerusalem

The Israeli company Betalin Therapeutics, which has created an artificial micro-pancreas that it claims can "cure" diabetes, intends to submit a request next month to begin clinical trials in humans in the UK, the British Guardian reports.

According to the report, the company believes that the "bio-artificial" pancreas it has created will free millions of diabetics from the need to perform insulin injections and monitor blood sugar levels. The treatment is intended for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who need insulin.

Prof. Eduardo MitterneyProf. Eduardo MitterneyPhoto: BetalinThe company, based in Jerusalem, told the Guardian that it intends to submit a clinical trial program to British regulators as early as August, with the intention of starting the trial early next year so that the drug can be launched and marketed by 2024.

At the center of the invention is a biological scaffold created by the company from pig lung cells, which holds beta cells. These cells release insulin based on the patient's blood sugar levels. The artificial micro-pancreas is implanted under the skin of the thigh under local anesthesia.

"Our unique technology allows the body to heal itself," Dr. Nikolai Konicher, the company's CEO, told the newspaper. "Right now, the focus is on diabetes, but there are many other diseases that we hope we can cure with this technology."

Nikolai KonicherNikolai KonicherBatalin's technology was developed by Professor Eduardo Mitrani of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The company said it had chosen to conduct the trials in the UK because the country had already approved another treatment for diabetes, in which beta cells are implanted in the liver. However, Batalin stressed that the micro-pancreas should be more stable, survive longer and even cheaper, but that it will probably cost more than $ 40,000.

The trials are planned to be launched at several hospitals affiliated with Leeds and Newcastle universities. Dr Omar Massoud, a British transplant surgeon with experience in treating diabetes, will lead the project. "It has the potential to affect 400,000 people in the UK," he said.

Batalin has received £ 4.5 million in grants from the European Union and has even raised over £ 6 million from Chinese, American and Israeli investors.