The Encroachment Dilemma & Debacle

As much as we applaud the PTI government's countrywide anti-encroachment drive, I'm somewhat dismayed by some of the harsh decisions taken by carrying out this exercise.

Knocking down some walls and shops is one thing but demolishing Plazas, Marriage halls, restaurants and other multi storey buildings is certainly open to questions. For the same effort, the authorities could have taken over these businesses and place it's own administration thus preserving the livelihood of hundred and thousands of workers employed on these premises. The income or profits could have either ended up in the treasury or diverted to other projects.