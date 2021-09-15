What's new

The Emirate of Afghanistan activates anti-drone systems

I have no doubt in my opinion Afghan defense industry will accelerate past everyone and majority because they aren't arrogant and hard-working they don't know the word rest.

they have an advantage because since they have been in a 20 year war they understand better then anyone else what works in the conventional warfare on the engagement level and what don't work developing new tech from that point of view is much more beneficial and experience is always key.. But humility and hardwork is key for there success which I have no doubt about will arrive big time for them
 
BS its not system but few manpads . its without any radar so how they cover it ? its a joke in front of predator .
 
The second one is system but this is early stage lets not exaggerate it can take out a predator and whatever they spot at will you can't really jam these
 
