The Emirate of Afghanistan activates anti-drone systems

I have no doubt in my opinion Afghan defense industry will accelerate past everyone and majority because they aren't arrogant and hard-working they don't know the word rest.



they have an advantage because since they have been in a 20 year war they understand better then anyone else what works in the conventional warfare on the engagement level and what don't work developing new tech from that point of view is much more beneficial and experience is always key.. But humility and hardwork is key for there success which I have no doubt about will arrive big time for them