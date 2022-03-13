The Emerging Edtech Ecosystem

Uzair talks to Aiman Bashir about her startup and the emerging edtech ecosystem in Pakistan. Aiman is co-founder and CEO of the business and has worked at the World Bank, Nestle and Coca-Cola. In 2020. Out-Class is a world-class EdTech platform, whose instructors hail from the world’s best institutions and have a deep-rooted passion for educating the country’s youth. Aiman won the coveted Standard Chartered Women In Tech competition in Pakistan and became the Pakistan winner for the largest tech competition in the world, She Loves Tech Global.



00:00 Introduction

01:26 Out-Class’ mission

04:27 What is Out-Class?

08:49 Teaching standards in Pakistan

13:40 Cultural barriers to Edtech

18:25 Bridging the language gap

21:00 Policy barriers and key learnings

30:20 Trends in the startup ecosystem

37:20 The role of middle class in growing startups

39:20 How to succeed at startups or as an entrepreneur?

44:00 Reading recommendations