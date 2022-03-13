What's new

The Emerging Edtech Ecosystem

Uzair talks to Aiman Bashir about her startup and the emerging edtech ecosystem in Pakistan. Aiman is co-founder and CEO of the business and has worked at the World Bank, Nestle and Coca-Cola. In 2020. Out-Class is a world-class EdTech platform, whose instructors hail from the world’s best institutions and have a deep-rooted passion for educating the country’s youth. Aiman won the coveted Standard Chartered Women In Tech competition in Pakistan and became the Pakistan winner for the largest tech competition in the world, She Loves Tech Global.

00:00 Introduction
01:26 Out-Class’ mission
04:27 What is Out-Class?
08:49 Teaching standards in Pakistan
13:40 Cultural barriers to Edtech
18:25 Bridging the language gap
21:00 Policy barriers and key learnings
30:20 Trends in the startup ecosystem
37:20 The role of middle class in growing startups
39:20 How to succeed at startups or as an entrepreneur?
44:00 Reading recommendations

_NOBODY_ said:
@Goenitz You don't wanna miss this.
I will watch it.. too much pending episodes.. Anyway, I was thinking to start call centers in Pak. Many of my relatives/known are working there. Earning 70k in Lahore. I am thinking how can we convince comapnies here and give jobs to our centers in Pak.
 

