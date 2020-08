Defensive EW Equipment Suite ​

Offensive EW Equipment Suite

​

This topic is an attempt cover both EW systems - Electromagnetic and Optical - for a modern fighter aircraft.Electronic warfare equipment can be divided into two basic types:1. Defensive2. OffensiveA Defensive EW equipment suite would include the following:1.- Chaff or flares, able to counter electromagnetic spectrum in both radio and optical bands.2.(RWR) - Gives information on the direction and type of attack to initiate counter measures.3.(RHAWS) - if present, assists pilot in locating threat emitter for counter attack.4.(MAWS) - Can use optical and EM sensor/radar systems to detect approach of hostile missile. Optical system detects plumes from missile to give angle information while EM sensor transmits pulses to detect angle and direction of hostile missile.5.r (OWR) - Just like RWR but operates in optical frequency bands. They detect emissions of laser range finders (aircrafts and surface ) as well as emissions of beam riding SAMs.6.(D-ECM) - These can conceal aircraft radar return through noise jamming technique and can break missile locks through track-breaking technique.7.(D-OECM) - Operating in optical frequency band, these use track breaking technique when tracked by Electro-Optical (E/O) devices of missile seekers or Fire control systems (FCS).8.- as the name suggests, can launch a decoy which is towed behind aircraft to attract incoming hostile missile towards itself decoy of the aircraft e.g ALE-50.9.) - This device emits signals to confuse approaching hostile missile causing the missile to detonate prematurely before coming in close proximity of target aircraft. It is part of deception jamming.Lastly, a low RCS or stealthy profile helps the aircraft to survive in hostile air space.An Offensive EW equipment suite would include the following:1.(ESM) - This device is able to detect, identify, locate and classify enemy emitters while also possessing the capability to record emitter parameters for future Ops or post analysis. ESM sensors have reconnaissance and targeting ability.2.(CJ) - These are specifically used to disrupt enemy Air Defence operations by jamming communication links in all frequency bands to hinder communications at tactical, operational and strategic level.3.(SJ) - These jammers are employed against enemy AEW (Airborne early warning), surveillance systems and also radars through noise jamming and false target generation technique. SJ are used in conjunction with CJ against enemy AD architecture. Noise jamming can produce a false illumination of a fighter formation in the air which may not exist in real.4.(EMP-W) - A weapon employed to damage or disable enemy's electronic equipment. This weapon can cause temporary hard kill to the electronic equipment which could require extensive repairs. While the enemy's electronic equipment is down, conventional weapons can be used to destroy this equipment and other targets in the designated kill zone.5.(ELS) - The ELS gives precise location of emitter in real time which is essential for SEAD or DEAD Operations leading to a direct attack by conventional weapon like a missile (ARM-Anti radiation missile) or bombs etc. ELS can be part of ESM as it not only locates but also detects, identifies and classifies the hostile emitter.Considering JF-17 Block III as a contender to face Rafale as well as a replacement for older PAF aircrafts like Mirage-III/V and F-7, one would hope that JF-17 is fully equipped with defensive EW suite and has the capability to be fitted with offensive EW suite to assist air strike operations along with F-16 in enemy air space considering that MAR-1 ARM has already been integrated on JF-17. PAF DA-20 Falcon EW aircraft left a major impression last year on IAF however JF-17 can be considered as an EW escort, armed with offensive EW suite, for all strike packages that PAF sends inside India.