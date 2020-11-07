What's new

The election ain't over

Hassan Guy

Hassan Guy

I'm calling it now man,

Trump is going to pull off the biggest comeback of all time

They gonna uncover election fraud

Recount the swing states

Disqualify the double votes and the dead people who voted

This gonna be an even bigger sh*t show than Bush v Gore

Source: Trust me bro
 
baqai

baqai

i also think it ain't over, if nothing else Trump will continue being a fricking thorn for Biden and will re-run for elections next time
 
