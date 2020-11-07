The election ain't over

Hassan Guy
Aug 23, 2016
I'm calling it now man,
Trump is going to pull off the biggest comeback of all time
They gonna uncover election fraud
Recount the swing states
Disqualify the double votes and the dead people who voted
This gonna be an even bigger sh*t show than Bush v Gore
Source: Trust me bro
