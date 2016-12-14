The Egyptian Navy will receive a number of new naval ships this spring

Beginning in the spring of this year, the Egyptian Navy will be joined by a number of new naval vessels, the first of which is the frigate "Berenice 1003" of the Frim Bergamini model, the frigate MEKO A200, and the fourth submarine S-44 of the Type 209/1400 MOD, while both corvettes are currently undergoing experiments.Luxor 986, and Al Moez Corvette 981 Gwind 2500 model, which were manufactured locally, will enter service in succession during the coming period, these parts were preceded by Port Said 976 Gwind 2500 model, which joined service at the beginning of this year, also this corvette is manufactured locally.Regarding local manufacturing, after the Alexandria arsenal finished building the three Corvettes Port Said, Luxor and Al-Moez, the arsenal is pleased this year to build a new MEKO A200 frigate, which the Egyptian Navy has contracted for 4 pieces of this model with Germany,Germany is close to completing the first frigate, which is scheduled To be delivered to the Egyptian Navy this year, the second and third frigates are being built at the same time, and as we mentioned, the fourth frigate will be built locally this year also in the Alexandria arsenal.