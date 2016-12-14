What's new

The Egyptian Navy will receive a number of new naval ships this spring

مصر تتفاوض على 4 فرقاطات فريم بيرجاميني مع الجانب الإيطالي


Beginning in the spring of this year, the Egyptian Navy will be joined by a number of new naval vessels, the first of which is the frigate "Berenice 1003" of the Frim Bergamini model, the frigate MEKO A200, and the fourth submarine S-44 of the Type 209/1400 MOD, while both corvettes are currently undergoing experiments.

Luxor 986, and Al Moez Corvette 981 Gwind 2500 model, which were manufactured locally, will enter service in succession during the coming period, these parts were preceded by Port Said 976 Gwind 2500 model, which joined service at the beginning of this year, also this corvette is manufactured locally.

Regarding local manufacturing, after the Alexandria arsenal finished building the three Corvettes Port Said, Luxor and Al-Moez, the arsenal is pleased this year to build a new MEKO A200 frigate, which the Egyptian Navy has contracted for 4 pieces of this model with Germany,

Germany is close to completing the first frigate, which is scheduled To be delivered to the Egyptian Navy this year, the second and third frigates are being built at the same time, and as we mentioned, the fourth frigate will be built locally this year also in the Alexandria arsenal.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/03/04/البحرية-المصرية-ستتسلم-عدد-من-السفن-ال/
 
A surprise of a heavy caliber: Egypt is negotiating for 4 Fremm Bergamini frigates with the Italian side

In a heavy surprise, the Egyptian Army is negotiating with the Italian side to acquire 4 advanced FRAME Bergamini frigates to take out 4 Knox and Berry frigates from service.

Major General Mohamed Zaki, Egyptian Minister of Defense and Deputy Major General Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed Ahmed, Commander of the Navy, visited the manufacturer of the frigate Fincantieri at the IDEX 2021 exhibition that took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, a few days ago.

It is noteworthy that Egypt had signed the contract of the two multirole heavy frigates Bergamini with Italy in August 2020, and the value of the contract amounted to 1.2 billion euros. Egypt requested adjustments amounting to 140 million euros to be borne by the Italian side, and Leonardo will implement a number of them valued at 55 million euros. NATO equipment has been removed and Egypt has chosen its alternatives.

The first frigate has been delivered and preparations are underway for the second delivery in the coming days.

The frigate will come with the latest missile and gun systems, which is a dream for all competing navies in the region and is not occupied by anyone but Italy today and the USA in the near future


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/02/28/مفاجئة-من-العيار-الثقيل-مصر-تتفاوض-على/
 
