The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production signs a memorandum of understanding with an American company to produce the chassis of military vehicles

The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production signed a memorandum of understanding between the armored production and repair factory “Factory 200 Military” and the American company “AM GENERAL” to implement the project for the production of military vehicle chassis (HUMVEE).This comes within the framework of the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production’s endeavor to establish partnerships for the transfer and localization of modern technologies and the deepening of local manufacturing, as well as the exchange of expertise and technical information with international companies operating in various fields, in light of the continuous work undertaken by the Ministry in line with the state’s general orientation to achieve its policies aimed at developing and adapting the industrial, technical and technological capabilities available to meet the requirements of the military and civil sector in the country.This cooperation is very important and a step on the right path towards manufacturing and generalizing Egyptian armored vehicles (most likely it is “Temsah 3” based on the chassis of the HUMVEE vehicle) 100%, especially since Egypt only needed to manufacture the chassis (including the engine) and some electronics.The High Mobility Wheeled Multipurpose Vehicle (HMMWV; colloquially: Hummer) is a family of light duty four-wheel drive military trucks and utility vehicles produced by the American company AM General. They have largely replaced roles played by the original jeeps, and such as the Vietnam War-era M151 Jeep, the M561 "Gama Goat", versions of the M718A1 and M792 ambulances, the commercial cargo vehicle, and other light trucks.It is used primarily by the United States military, and it is also used by many countries and other organizations and even in civilian modifications. The Hummer saw widespread use in the 1991 Gulf War, traversing difficult desert terrain. This use helped inspire the civilian versions of the Hummer. After the replacement was made, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) was selected as its successor.