The Egyptian cruise missiles arming the Rafale fighters, the MiG-29M-M2 (Mig-35) and the Su-35S

Mig 29M\M2 (Mig-35):



The MiG-35 which have received special equipment and modifications for the Egyptian Air Force has more than 4 types of cruise missiles that Egypt obtained within the armament of the fighters,the most prominent of which are:



We will show you the Cruise Missiles obtained by Egypt, which are arming the Rafale fighters, the MiG-35, and the Sukhoi-35S.. and capable of destroying high-value ground targets with a CEP of zero%.Egypt was missing this type of missile in addition to long-range air-to-air missiles, as it was missing a lot of armament and there was a lack in arming the army in general, so these cruise missiles and BVR air-to-air missiles brought about a qualitative leap in arming the Egyptian Air Force.Theair-to-ground stealth cruise missile, GPS-guided, inertial navigation, INS, and Tercom or terrain contour system for low-altitude flight to avoid air defenses, with a thermal imaging system for the last stage to review the target in its stored image data, before hitting it.. It has a range of 300 km and is characterized by a heavy warhead weighing 560 kg with a double charge to penetrate the fortifications and then explode inside the target.The missile is considered one of the best cruise missiles in the world, and there are sources confirming that its range is up to 500 km if launched from high altitudes..The Rafale is capable of carrying two of these cruise missiles in addition to its additional armament of air-to-air missiles and bombs, especially as it is distinguished by its large payload of 9.5 tons.Theis a cruise anti-ground missile with an advanced navigational package and has a highly destructive fortification-piercing warhead weighing 310 kg or a warhead with cluster bombs weighing 283 kg and has a range of 285 km and is launched from an altitude of 200-11 thousand meters at a flight speed of 550-1100 km per hour maximum and flies at an altitude of 50 meters above the ground.- Thecruise missile version 3M14AE is an inertial and satellite-guided anti-ground missile with a highly destructive warhead weighing 450 kg and a range of 300 km.- Themissile, which is characterized by a new and revolutionary broadband passive radar seeker at a frequency of 1.2-11 GHz and is launched at an altitude of 200 meters - 20 km and has a range of 76 km - 245 km depending on the launch height of the fighter, and is launched at a speed of 470 - 1500 km in It has a maximum flight speed of 4200 km per hour.- Theanti-ship missile has an extended range of 260 km, and is characterized by an integrated guidance system that includes an inertial navigation system INS + GPS / GLONASS satellite navigation system + radar seeker, with a speed of about 975 - 1030 km / h.- Theanti-ship cruise missile with inertial guidance and active radar has a highly destructive warhead weighing 320 kg and a range of 285 km.- Themissile has multiple versions, which are completely similar in shape and dimensions and differ in the methods of guiding the warhead and with different ranges starting from 15-110 km in the Kh-31P version, and up to 180-250 km in the Kh-31PD version.- Theanti-radar missile, guided by inertial navigation and passive radar, with a range of 250 km.- Themissile is characterized by a new passive radar seeker to detect emissions of all types of hostile radars. It has a highly destructive warhead weighing 149 kg and has a range of 76 km - 245 km depending on the launch height of the fighter and its maximum flight speed is 4200 km / h.- TheIIR missile has the same specifications as the previous version, but it is distinguished by an additional searcher – beside the passive one – with dual-band infrared IR and UV rays to monitor the electro-optical and thermal radar station if it is closed to the radar or used for the intermittent pulse pattern.SU-35 Cruise missiles launched outside the range of air defenses:- Themobile anti-land and fixed marine missile, guided by a television camera, has a range of 115 km.- Theanti-land-target missile, with inertial and satellite guidance, has a highly destructive warhead weighing 450 kg and has a range of 300 km.- Theis a mobile anti-ground missile with inertial guidance, then an active radar, with an electro-optical system to identify the target and increase the accuracy of the hit. It has a highly destructive fortification-piercing warhead weighing 320 kg and has a range of 285 km and is launched from a height of 200-11 thousand meters over Flight speed 550-1100 km/h, max.- Theanti-ship missile with a range of 260 km contains inertial navigation system + satellite navigation system + passive and active radar seeker, with the possibility of providing it with coordinates from any other friendly platforms such as fighters, ships, submarines, helicopters or drones, It has a super high-explosive warhead weighing 145 kg, and it flies at an altitude of 10-15 meters above sea level and then drops to only 4 meters in the last flight stage before hitting the target from a distance of 50 km.- Theanti-ship missile is guided by inertial navigation and then active radar. It has a range of 285 km and flies at an altitude of 10-15 meters above sea level and drops to 4-7 meters in the last stage before hitting the target.- The/ Yakhont anti-ship missile has a range of 300 km and has an inertial navigation system, then active and passive radar, and has a heavy warhead weighing 250 kg and has enormous immunity against high-density electronic interference, given that the missile weighs 3 tons and has a length of up to 8.9 tons, the Sukhoi alone has the ability to carry it with only 1 number.Club-A missile of the following versions:*Theanti-ship missile, guided by inertial navigation and then active radar, has a range of 200 km and has a warhead of 200 kg.*Theanti-ship missile, guided by inertial navigation and then active radar, has a range of 300 km and has a highly destructive warhead weighing 400 kg.