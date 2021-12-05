The Egyptian contracted IRIS-T SL surface-to-air homing missile

𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦-𝗧 𝗦𝗟𝗫 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺
A new, mobile, medium-range surface-to-air guided missile
Effective against all types of aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, guided weapons and air-to-surface missiles
Anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles, and heavy-caliber missiles .. It has a high probability of killing against unmanned aerial vehicles
Guidance and navigation:
Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation (INS)
Radio frequency (RF) data link is integrated to transmit target data from an external radar to the missile during flight
A passive high-precision infrared seeker is integrated for missile guidance
Improved maneuverability and high agility. It can handle multiple targets simultaneously
Advanced rocket engine with integrated thrust control system
Equipped with an aerodynamic cover to achieve a range of 80 km and engage targets flying at an altitude of 30 km
8 missiles in the launch vehicle
Increased resistance to countermeasures and higher targeting accuracy
360 degree protection
Maximum speed Mach 3