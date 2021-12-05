What's new

The Egyptian contracted IRIS-T SL surface-to-air homing missile

200124_Picture-Press-Release-904x600.jpg


𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦-𝗧 𝗦𝗟𝗫 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺

FFchtUNWQAYsUmn.jpg


A new, mobile, medium-range surface-to-air guided missile

1363606997_03_iris-t-sls-kurzstrecken-flugabwehrsysteme.jpg


Image-1-IRIS-T-SL-Surface-to-Air-Guided-Missile.jpg


Effective against all types of aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, guided weapons and air-to-surface missiles

Anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles, and heavy-caliber missiles .. It has a high probability of killing against unmanned aerial vehicles


Guidance and navigation:

Global Positioning System (GPS) / Inertial Navigation (INS)

Radio frequency (RF) data link is integrated to transmit target data from an external radar to the missile during flight

A passive high-precision infrared seeker is integrated for missile guidance

1363607085_4l-image.jpg


Improved maneuverability and high agility. It can handle multiple targets simultaneously

Advanced rocket engine with integrated thrust control system

Equipped with an aerodynamic cover to achieve a range of 80 km and engage targets flying at an altitude of 30 km

8 missiles in the launch vehicle

Increased resistance to countermeasures and higher targeting accuracy

FCTbOc-XICAKfzC.jpg


360 degree protection

Maximum speed Mach 3


 
