The Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan discusses with the Air Force Commander issues of common interest

Thursday, June 24, 2021The Commander of the Pakistan Air Force, Lieutenant-General Zaheer Ahmad Babur Sadhu, met in his office at the headquarters of the General Command of the Pakistan Air Force in Islamabad today with the Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tariq Muhammad Dahrouj.The Pakistan News Agency said that during the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and professional matters, and Lieutenant-General Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sadhu valued the depth of the historical and cultural relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of further deepening relations between the air forces of both countries.Ambassador Tariq Muhammad Dahrouj praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force and acknowledged its growing domestic capacity in the aviation industry.Certainly there is some joint manufacturing in preparation between Egypt and Pakistan..