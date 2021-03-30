The "Edge" portfolio includes more than 10 industrial companies that support the "300 billion" project.

March 30, 2021Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Group (EDGE), confirmed that the group’s portfolio includes more than ten major industrial companies looking to support the “300 billion project” - the national industrial strategy that aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP from 133 billion To 300 billion dirhams over the next ten years.He said that, in line with three of the four main objectives of the 300 billion project set by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, EDGE is establishing a defense industrial base in the UAE with the aim of enhancing the value of local production in the country, developing sovereign capabilities and establishing the UAE's position as an important global player in the advanced technology sector.He added that Edge has assigned priority to investing in research and development, emerging technologies, and localization of intellectual property in order to encourage innovation, as we implement a digital transformation program at the group level in order to organize business processes and gain a clear vision and full transparency to benefit from this in real-time decision-making - and prepare for the future that is characterized by movement. Rapid and technological advancement, as we export 'Make in the UAE' products globally to enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to the country's GDP.He pointed out that Edge was able to develop a clear career path in the advanced technology sector for the next generation of talents with the aim of enabling them to thrive, and improving the current skills of cadres through the modern 4.0 learning and innovation center, which establishes the UAE's position as a leading global center for future industries.He explained that the industrial strategy launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology aims to shape the future of the most integrated system - where we can collectively bring more pride in the 'Make in the UAE' initiative, and create a sustainable industrial base that assigns priority to exporting products, support spending on research and development, and attracting talent from In order to achieve significant outputs and consolidate the UAE's position as an important industrial center.Al-Bannai affirmed EDGE's full support to the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology through the exchange of experiences and best practices for the benefit of other parties in our national industries - in several areas, including classification of intellectual property, digital transformation, learning and innovation related to the fourth industrial revolution and excellence in operations .. indicating that this knowledge is made available to local industries through Cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.The UAE realizes that the previous three industrial revolutions were aimed at boosting production directly. As for the fourth industrial revolution, it is mainly based on the pillars of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of things, blockchain systems, and fifth generation networks .. It knows well that whoever does not move quickly will miss the next train of development. During an unprecedented period of time, it was the breakthrough that revealed innovative thinking and thoughtful plans.....The strategy adopted the theoretical foundations and practical mechanisms to enhance the industries that keep pace with the developments of the fourth industrial revolution and their applications in all manufacturing sectors and to raise the level of industrialization....And for that, the UAE is moving forward rapidly to move towards the future to achieve the happiness and well-being of its children, while realizing that one of the most important pillars of the success of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology is "individuals and their professional and economic culture."From this standpoint, the state realizes that the development of national industry is no longer an investment luxury within the national economic system, but rather has become a strategic choice and an essential part of the economic diversification policy.The UAE aims, through its national strategy in the field of industry, to support the growth of national industries, enhance their competitiveness, stimulate innovation, adopt advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, enhance the country's position as a global destination for pioneering future industries, support the establishment of 13,500 small and medium companies, and increase spending on research and development in the industrial sector. From 21 billion dirhams currently to 57 billion dirhams in the year 2031, which is equivalent to 2% of the gross domestic product, and all of this achieves a major goal, the essence of which is to strengthen the UAE's position in the industrial performance competitiveness index from the current 35th to the 25th position within ten years.