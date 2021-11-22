What's new

The Economist Ranks Pakistan Inflation at 3rd Highest in the World

The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
1638555145540.png
 
Allah Paak reham karay iss mulk pay bcz Pakistaniyon ko tu iss mulk pay bilkul reham nae aata.
 
Turkey and Pakistan are brotherly countries and will not compete with each other. Good to see Pakistan letting Turkey take the 2nd place.
 
