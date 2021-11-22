The Economist Ranks Pakistan Inflation at 3rd Highest in the World

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,511
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.