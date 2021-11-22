What's new

The Economist Ranks Pakistan Inflation at 3rd Highest in the Reported World Economies

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
Pandora

Pandora

Feb 15, 2013
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
Allah Paak reham karay iss mulk pay bcz Pakistaniyon ko tu iss mulk pay bilkul reham nae aata.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
Turkey and Pakistan are brotherly countries and will not compete with each other. Good to see Pakistan letting Turkey take the 2nd place.
 
HttpError

HttpError

Feb 20, 2014
SuvarnaTeja said:
Turkey and Pakistan are brotherly countries and will not compete with each other. Good to see Pakistan letting Turkey take the 2nd place.
You are very Naughty. :lol:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Economist" has released some data yesterday, and per data, Pakistan has:
1) Highest inflation in 11 reported Asian economies.
2) 3rd highest inflation in 43 reported World economies.
Most Pakistani economists believe the real inflation of Pakistan is between 18-20%. The situation has become very alarming for the poor and middle classes of Pakistan.
I think Lebanese have even higher inflation than Argentina?
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
I think enough time is given to IK, Idiot is not fit to govern the country and should be made coach of some town's cricket team. If people of Pakistan democrazy then they should ditch all "electable" and bring new honest faces, otherwise roll up this democrazy drama and let generals rules - at-least in that case we can say that they aren't representative of public.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,066
-2
6,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sugarcane said:
I think enough time is given to IK, Idiot is not fit to govern the country and should be made coach of some town's cricket team. If people of Pakistan democrazy then they should ditch all "electable" and bring new honest faces, otherwise roll up this democrazy drama and let generals rules - at-least in that case we can say that they aren't representative of public.
FFVB0gZXwAw12YE.jpeg
842EB11A-3B2A-4162-A68B-F2E3D1416CE8.jpeg
IMG-20211020-WA0016.jpg


Yeah sure enough time given to IK with corona.
 
R Wing

R Wing

May 23, 2016
Can someone PLEASE share actual pricing of PSO petrol & diesel and Utility Store sugar and wheat for the past 5 years? I want to see things in real terms --- then adjust it for global trends myself.
 
