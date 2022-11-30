What's new

"The Economic situation is deteriorating so quickly that within 1.5 months, none of us will be discussing politics or army chief" - Hammad Azhar

says Hammad Azhar, who played vital role in getting Pakistan out of FATF grey list.

“The PDM government has no proper plan to address the economic challenges ahead”
“There’s an energy crisis and the energy minister is totally absent and not addressing the issue”
Regime Change Operation was the cause of economic turmoil
Too late, PDM will runaway, they have nothing to lose, since most of them will settle in Dubai or other locations abroad.

The damage to the economy these PDM thieves and Bajwa have caused is beyond repair.

Even if IK comes back with 2/3 rd majority will not be able to save the country from default.
 
Too late, PDM will runaway, they have nothing to lose, since most of them will settle in Dubai or other locations abroad.

The damage to the economy these PDM thieves and Bajwa have caused is beyond repair.

Even if IK comes back with 2/3 rd majority will not be able to save the country from default.
Most corrupt elites and their kids have already moved abroad.

 

