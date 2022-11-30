"The Economic situation is deteriorating so quickly that within 1.5 months, none of us will be discussing politics or army chief" - Hammad Azhar

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Apr 9, 2019
says Hammad Azhar, who played vital role in getting Pakistan out of FATF grey list.
“The PDM government has no proper plan to address the economic challenges ahead”
“There’s an energy crisis and the energy minister is totally absent and not addressing the issue”
Regime Change Operation was the cause of economic turmoil
