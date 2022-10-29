What's new

The economic monsters created by PMLN in Lahore

A retired civil service officer gave little briefing about Shahbaz Sharif's mega project in Lahore. According to him, Shahbaz spent whole Punjab funds in his constituencies in Lahore. And in the last audit report on Orange train expenses, a shocking electrical bill vs income numbers. In one month Orange train fare generates 40 lack rupees and the electrical bill was 25 crore rupees, forget about salaries and maintenance cost of the project. Just give a little idea of how the funds are abused and the projects built without feasibility reports and debts piled up over the period of time.
 
HAIDER said:
A retired civil service officer gave little briefing about Shahbaz Sharif's mega project in Lahore. According to him, Shahbaz spent whole Punjab funds in his constituencies in Lahore. And in the last audit report on Orange train expenses, a shocking electrical bill vs income numbers. In one month Orange train fare generates 40 lack rupees and the electrical bill was 25 crore rupees, forget about salaries and maintenance cost of the project. Just give a little idea of how the funds are abused and the projects built without feasibility reports and debts piled up over the period of time.
lahore has a huge population 40 lakh revenue is very low! dont ppl use orange train?
 
newb3e said:
lahore has a huge population 40 lakh revenue is very low! dont ppl use orange train?
On my last visit to Pakistan, all these lines looked like third-rate shit; one would be better off taking a rickshaw. Many projects have no economic value, even the lines going to Sahiwal, built 5+ years ago and never used.
 
1667065988743.png
 
HAIDER said:
A retired civil service officer gave little briefing about Shahbaz Sharif's mega project in Lahore. According to him, Shahbaz spent whole Punjab funds in his constituencies in Lahore. And in the last audit report on Orange train expenses, a shocking electrical bill vs income numbers. In one month Orange train fare generates 40 lack rupees and the electrical bill was 25 crore rupees, forget about salaries and maintenance cost of the project. Just give a little idea of how the funds are abused and the projects built without feasibility reports and debts piled up over the period of time.
These numbers seem horribly wrong. the budget deficit for orange train was about 4 billion PKR last year. This however doesn't include the debt repayments which is about 25 billion pkr per year. Budget deficit was around Rs.10 billion for the first year of operation and only recently fell to 5 billion after high oil prices made more people switch over to orange line. Ridership also increased from about 20 million in first year to 30 million last year.

Source
 
I've heard this saying whenever I visit Lahore, regarding MNS and SS

"khanda hai te laganda vi te hai"

Sums up the mentality
 

