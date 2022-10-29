The economic monsters created by PMLN in Lahore

A retired civil service officer gave little briefing about Shahbaz Sharif's mega project in Lahore. According to him, Shahbaz spent whole Punjab funds in his constituencies in Lahore. And in the last audit report on Orange train expenses, a shocking electrical bill vs income numbers. In one month Orange train fare generates 40 lack rupees and the electrical bill was 25 crore rupees, forget about salaries and maintenance cost of the project. Just give a little idea of how the funds are abused and the projects built without feasibility reports and debts piled up over the period of time.