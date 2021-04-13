The economic cost of the brown Raj to Pakistan - $17.4 billion

Elite privilege consumes $17.4bn of Pakistan’s economy: UNDP

She says Pakistani leaders have taken the findings of the report “right on” and pledged to focus on prescriptive action.

“My hope is that there is strong intent to review things like the current tax and subsidy policies, to look at land and capital access.”

The paradox of privileges

The biggest beneficiary of the privileges – which may take the form of tax breaks, cheap input prices, higher output prices or preferential access to capital, land and services – was found to be the country’s corporate sector , which accrued an estimated $4.7bn in privileges, the report says.



The second and third-highest recipients of privileges were found to be the country’s richest 1 percent , who collectively own 9 percent of the country’s overall income, and the feudal land-owning class , which constitutes 1.1 percent of the population but owns 22 percent of all arable farmland.

The country’s military was found to receive $1.7bn in privileges, mainly in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions [File: Salahuddin/Reuters]The country’s powerful military, which has directly ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 74-year history, was found to receive $1.7bn in privileges, mainly in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions.

Deep-rooted inequality

Of further concern to Pakistani policymakers will be a shrinking of the middle-class, with the UNDP’s data showing middle-income earners fell from 42 percent of the population in 2009 to 36 percent in 2019.

