The Economic and Foreign Policy of Pakistani State. Is it Rigid/outdated/flawed?

The Economic and Foreign Policy of Pakistan has always been pro west, strictly aligned with the US other than just related to India. These policies have always been dominated by the "state" of Pakistan over which no political Govt had control other than just approving the already drafted framework and micromanaging the implementations. Anyone who has even tried steer these policies independently has been thrown out of the system immediately through coups or defecting electibles or political agitation. Economic and Foreign Policy framework are 2 of the 3 redlines which whomever tried to cross that much has paid the price with loosing his/her democratic regime.

That's why the term "1 page/same page" seems to be so vital for any political Govt in power. And the members of the Parliament/Govt had never been the ones making state level big decisions on these matters. That's why we generally see whenever a foreign entity comes with big projects in mind like the WoT, foreign policy issues, CPEC etc they don't really talk to the political leadership of the country, as they know those political Govts are irrelevant and not the real stakeholders in these matters. These are the views of the many analysts and thinkers here in Pakistan. One of which is quoted below


 

