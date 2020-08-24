The Eastern Front - 1971

opening this thread as dumping ground for statistics and data on the figures for losses in men and material incurred by both Mitro Bahini and Pakistani forces and their allies.



from March onwards, the Eastern Command was embroiled in curbing the rebellion, then in search and destroy operations against newly proliferating militants, and October onwards, engaging Indian troops, often accompanying Muktis, in border clashes, the severity of which rapidly rose in November, involving use of armour and airpower.



according the Fazal Muqeem, the Army losses from the period of 25 March till 3 Dec totalled to about 1,668 killed or missing believed killed - about 85 officers included. the officer to soldier ratio appears abnormally low (more officers killed) due to the fact that many officers were slain by their subordinates during the rebellion phase without battle. the different nature of COIN operations also contributes to such figures.



In the same period, according to SN Prasad's data in the Indian account of the conflict, published in the early 90s, the losses suffered by the Muktis were about 12,000+ killed or missing believed killed. I am not sure whether losses in the disarming phase to the regular and paramilitary Bangla forces are included.



for the full-fledged war period, Fazal Muqeem gives an estimate only, of about 4,000 to 5,000 casualties (KIA,WIA,MIA). at the same time he gives losses in the West as 4,958 casualties in total - 1665 killed or missing believed killed - 66 officers were included. note that this is strictly till ceasefire and not inclusive of losses in post-ceasefire clashes at Leepa, Jalwala et cetera.



I've been able to confirm 44 officer fatalities in the East during the same time period; this also includes those who died during captivity, and maybe inflated as some officers are reported killed before 3 Dec by some credible sources. do the maths and you can predict an estimate on the losses suffered by the Eastern Command during the 3 Dec onwards period. definitely lower than in the West. 1,100 - 1,200 is my estimate, at max.



Indian losses in the East can also be used to assess the veracity of my claim. official records give about 1,478 killed or MBKIA, with 68 officers included. this seems to be a conservative figure, as it does not include those who died in pre-war skirmishes. 1,525 is the figure if the SFF losses are included (paramilitary elite infantry with officers deputed). Mukti losses are hard to ascertain, but the figure of about 1,000 is given by John Gill in his well-researched document on the war. Mukti regulars also suffered losses; an officer was killed on 14 December (Captain Jahangir) and awarded the Bir Sreshtho. it can be assumed that losses to Pakistani local auxillaries like the AB and AS and Razakars would be lower than Muktis as most were engaged in police duties and didn't give pitched battle (not used in assault/homeguard types).



immediately after ceasefire, on 18 December, India gave a figure of 4,470 killed or missing. we know that 1,525 died in the East, 109 from the IAF, and 200 from the IN fell. 617 were taken PsOW in the West; leaving us to a figure of 2,019 killed or missing believed killed in the West. this figure seems apt for the number of officer casualties in the West, some 106, including 15 missing believed KIA.



further input and questions are welcomed.