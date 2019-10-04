What's new

The East Is Green: China’s Global Leadership in Renewable Energy

H

huckyang

FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
336
-4
398
www.csis.org

The East Is Green: China’s Global Leadership in Renewable Energy

Download PDF | Back to Issue 13 Introduction President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos argued for globalization and the international community’s need to pro-actively manage globalization while mitigating its negative effects.1 He highlighted how China’s past...
www.csis.org www.csis.org

China is already leading in renewable energy production figures. It is currently the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy,9 and the largest domestic and outbound investor in renewable energy. Four of the world's five biggest renewable energy deals were made by Chinese companies in 2016.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The UAE is a proud friend of China
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Khafee
Khafee
艹艹艹
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Replies
0
Views
525
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Shotgunner51
Nytimes: China Looks to Capitalize on Clean Energy
Replies
0
Views
476
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
PeaceGen
In Iran’s water crisis, Tehran sows the seeds of its own decline
Replies
6
Views
1K
mohsen
mohsen
beijingwalker
Why China is Dominating the Solar Industry
Replies
3
Views
715
Jugger
Jugger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom