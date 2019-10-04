The East Is Green: China’s Global Leadership in Renewable Energy Download PDF | Back to Issue 13 Introduction President Xi Jinping’s speech at the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos argued for globalization and the international community’s need to pro-actively manage globalization while mitigating its negative effects.1 He highlighted how China’s past...

China is already leading in renewable energy production figures. It is currently the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy,9 and the largest domestic and outbound investor in renewable energy. Four of the world's five biggest renewable energy deals were made by Chinese companies in 2016.