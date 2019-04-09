The earth will be destroyed by a Asteroid or madness of nuclear weapons?

Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 4, 2019
- 2,707
- -33
- Country
-
- Location
-
We all know history about Dianasours, What's your opinion on this?
Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming.
Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming.
Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming
2021 UA1 was about the size of a golf cart and flew just 3,000 km. away from the planet — Far closer than the Moon, as well as most communications satellites. Why did no one see it coming?
www.jpost.com