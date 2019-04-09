What's new

The earth will be destroyed by a Asteroid or madness of nuclear weapons?

The earth will be destroyed by

  • Nuclear weapons

    Votes: 9 81.8%

  • Asteroid

    Votes: 2 18.2%
  • Total voters
    11
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Too arrogant. The earth will not be destroyed, only human beings will be destroyed. Humans are just fleas on the earth. They can't destroy the earth, they can only destroy themselves.
 
