/ Register

  • Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The early days of home computing – in pictures

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by user not found, May 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM.

  1. May 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM #1
    user not found

    user not found FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    133
    Joined:
    Jul 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 158 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The early days of home computing – in pictures

    “There were no design conventions for the earliest home computers, no rules for how they’d look,” says Alex Wiltshire, author of Home Computers, a new book that explores the rapidly changing face of the household machine between its birth in the 1970s and the 1990s.


    Kadish Morris
    Sat 11 Apr 2020 17.00 BST

    868.jpg
    SDC Minivac 601 (1961)


    4544.jpg
    MITS Altair 8800B (1975)


    5792.jpg
    Commodore PET 2001 (1977)


    4818.jpg
    Intertec Superbrain (1979)

    5549.jpg
    Sinclair ZX80 (1980)

    5273.jpg
    Dragon 32 (1982)


    2019.jpg
    Apple IIe (1983)


    4830.jpg
    Matra Alice 90 (1985)


    5349.jpg
    Acorn A3010 (1992)


    4883.jpg
    Apple iMac G3 (1998)

    Photographs: All images by John Short and courtesy of Thames and Hudson
     
    Last edited: May 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM
Similar Threads
  1. gpit

    Chinese early warning pictures

    gpit, Nov 10, 2007, in forum: Chinese Defence Forum
    Replies:
    11
    Views:
    2,557
    EagleEyes
    Nov 18, 2007
  2. Hafizzz

    Picture of the day

    Hafizzz, Dec 4, 2010, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    2,619
    third eye
    Oct 17, 2015
  3. Hafizzz

    Pictures of the day

    Hafizzz, Oct 11, 2011, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    1,348
    Safriz
    Sep 19, 2012
  4. Zarvan

    Picture of the day

    Zarvan, Jun 11, 2016, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    7
    Views:
    1,383
    Nakash Ahsan
    Dec 9, 2016
  5. Chakar The Great

    Picture of the day

    Chakar The Great, Jul 18, 2018, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    319
    Chakar The Great
    Jul 18, 2018
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 2, Guests: 8)
  1. hunter_hunted