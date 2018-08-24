/ Register

The driest countries in the world are located in ME

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by 2800, Aug 24, 2018 at 11:05 PM.

    Countries With No Rivers

    [​IMG]

    Map found via reddit user darth_stroyer

    The map above shows countries that lack a single river within their borders. In case you’re wondering they are:

    • Bahamas
    • Bahrain
    • Comoros
    • Kiribati
    • Kuwait
    • Maldives
    • Malta
    • Marshall Islands
    • Monaco
    • Nauru
    • Oman
    • Qatar
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Tonga
    • Tuvalu
    • UAE
    • Vatican City
    • Yemen
    Moreover, the following dependencies and other territories also have no rivers:

    • Anguilla
    • Bermuda
    • British Indian Ocean Territory
    • Cayman Islands
    • Christmas Island
    • Cocos (Keeling) Islands
    • Easter Island
    • Gibraltar
    • Niue
    • Norfolk Island
    • Pitcairn Islands
    • Saint Barthélemy
    • Saint Martin
    • Tokelau
    • Wallis and Futuna
    https://brilliantmaps.com/no-rivers
     
    No permanent rivers but KSA has 1000's of wadis (rivers that flow during the winter, autumn or spring).

    Not many millennia ago KSA was home to the third largest lake in the world and numerous rivers (some of the longest in the world).

    There are 1000's of lakes in KSA though and we have one of the longest coastlines in the world on two sides of the country.

    BTW the very few and small rivers that Iran has are all drying up.

    [​IMG]

    http://www.ecoseeds.com/juicy.gossip.fourteen.html

    [​IMG]

    https://www.andrewlawler.com/in-search-of-green-arabia/

    [​IMG]

    https://6000generations.wordpress.c...netic-and-archaeological-time-lines-converge/

    KSA is mostly an mountainous country with lowland, steppe and desert areas as well as large fertile agricultural lands. The climate is mostly arid which is the best climate there is in terms of human well-being as it has very little humidity.

    BTW tour map is wrong, as I don't know any rivers in numerous countries not found on that map. For instance Libya.
     
    ^ I like that the maps posted all show the Persian Gulf, almost like every other name was just invented and not recognised outside any of the camel kingdoms :yahoo:
     
    Are you mentally challenged or just trolling on a Friday night on a Pakistani forum?

    Arabs have entire seas named after us (Arabian Sea) that you border. In fact you border 2 Arabian waterways (Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea) while we border one Persian/Iranian which is the only see/gulf/water that you have named after you.

    Meanwhile we have gulfs, seas, lakes, rivers etc. named after us on 3 continents. From the Atlantic Ocean to the Arabian Sea.

    We even have an Arab gulf in Egypt.

    As for camels (which are great animals and which were only less valuable than Arabian horses in the ancient world) there are more camels in Iran than in KSA (we import camels) but that is besides the point.

    Another thing, the Persian Gulf is mostly inhabited by Arabs (even on both sides) and civilizations native to the Arab world (Arabia and Southern Iraq) predate those found in Southern Iran and in ancient history the gulf was known as the Gulf of Dilmun or Gulf of Sumer.
     
