The driest countries in the world are located in ME

Countries With No Rivers Map found via reddit user darth_stroyer The map above shows countries that lack a single river within their borders. In case you’re wondering they are: Bahamas Bahrain Comoros Kiribati Kuwait Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Monaco Nauru Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia Tonga Tuvalu UAE Vatican City Yemen Moreover, the following dependencies and other territories also have no rivers: Anguilla Bermuda British Indian Ocean Territory Cayman Islands Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Easter Island Gibraltar Niue Norfolk Island Pitcairn Islands Saint Barthélemy Saint Martin Tokelau Wallis and Futuna https://brilliantmaps.com/no-rivers