The Dream Team

R Wing
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- May 23, 2016
- Messages
- 1,983
- Reaction score
- 33
- Country
-
- Location
-
@Horus, these are the people I'd like to start a private chat with. Or, if possible, make this thread visible only to those tagged.
@Areesh @ps3linux @Jango @Psychic @The Eagle @IceCold @Enigma SIG @Zulfiqar @Counter-Errorist @Mangus Ortus Novem @blain2 @Mentee @PakSword @SQ8 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @fatman17
Dear all,
I'm getting in touch today because you have consistently displayed the form of analytical and creative thinking that has become exceedingly rare in Pakistan. After interacting with most of you on the forum and observing others, I'm convinced that you are the few who "get it." You get the info warfare. You get that hybrid/5th gen is really about the age-old methods of subversion, disinformation, etc. And you get that our leadership is currently unwilling or unable to keep up with rapidly evolving threats.
Now it's time to do something about it. I'm putting together a little team. Time to play offense. After a lot of struggling, I've convinced some people that there should not be any interference. Just a small group doing what it can. If it works, we continue. If it fails, we figure out why. Horus can tell you about me privately. We can discuss all details in a private/secure chat either here or on whichever platform the more technically inclined here recommend.
A bit of background:
I completed my undergrad education at Columbia (New York), went onto Cambridge and am currently taking time off (perhaps I should be called a dropout at this stage) from a Harvard-MIT psychology/neuroscience graduate program where my focus has been "cyber psychology" --- or the ways in which online interactions influence our thoughts, beliefs and behaviors. Of course, I am well aware of the weaponization of social media and in all the ways that our capabilities are sorely lacking. @Horus can fill in some of the blanks for those interested.
@Areesh @ps3linux @Jango @Psychic @The Eagle @IceCold @Enigma SIG @Zulfiqar @Counter-Errorist @Mangus Ortus Novem @blain2 @Mentee @PakSword @SQ8 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @fatman17
Dear all,
I'm getting in touch today because you have consistently displayed the form of analytical and creative thinking that has become exceedingly rare in Pakistan. After interacting with most of you on the forum and observing others, I'm convinced that you are the few who "get it." You get the info warfare. You get that hybrid/5th gen is really about the age-old methods of subversion, disinformation, etc. And you get that our leadership is currently unwilling or unable to keep up with rapidly evolving threats.
Now it's time to do something about it. I'm putting together a little team. Time to play offense. After a lot of struggling, I've convinced some people that there should not be any interference. Just a small group doing what it can. If it works, we continue. If it fails, we figure out why. Horus can tell you about me privately. We can discuss all details in a private/secure chat either here or on whichever platform the more technically inclined here recommend.
A bit of background:
I completed my undergrad education at Columbia (New York), went onto Cambridge and am currently taking time off (perhaps I should be called a dropout at this stage) from a Harvard-MIT psychology/neuroscience graduate program where my focus has been "cyber psychology" --- or the ways in which online interactions influence our thoughts, beliefs and behaviors. Of course, I am well aware of the weaponization of social media and in all the ways that our capabilities are sorely lacking. @Horus can fill in some of the blanks for those interested.