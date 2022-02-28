What's new

The ‘Dream’ is dead: Air cargo wonder AN-225 destroyed in Ukraine

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.freightwaves.com

The ‘Dream’ is dead: Air cargo wonder destroyed in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials vow to rebuild the world’s largest commercial cargo plane, which was capable of carrying prodigious loads.
www.freightwaves.com www.freightwaves.com

A massive twin-tailed cargo jet with large number of wheels comes in for landing.


The largest commercial cargo plane has been destroyed by Russian soldiers during fighting at an airport outside Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account.

The Antonov AN-225, nicknamed Mriya, or “Dream,” had six engines, could carry 225 tons of cargo and consumed about 20 tons of fuel per hour of flight.

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya.’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebo wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497947370008547332
 
Beast

Why they never show the photo of the destroy plane? I doubt it is destroyed. It could have flown out and landed in EU since it's valuable and can still make money from it.
 
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

The Russian leaders are among the most spiteful, jealous people on the planet. They kill this plane and they kill Ukrainian babies with equal disdain.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Ukrainian Women, kids, babies and the old have left the war zone. Male Ukrainians between 18 to 50 years are unable to leave the war zone as Ukrainian president has passed a decree to keep them as hostages.
 

