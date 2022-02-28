The ‘Dream’ is dead: Air cargo wonder AN-225 destroyed in Ukraine

The ‘Dream’ is dead: Air cargo wonder destroyed in Ukraine Ukrainian officials vow to rebuild the world’s largest commercial cargo plane, which was capable of carrying prodigious loads.

The largest commercial cargo plane has been destroyed by Russian soldiers during fighting at an airport outside Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account.The Antonov AN-225, nicknamed Mriya, or “Dream,” had six engines, could carry 225 tons of cargo and consumed about 20 tons of fuel per hour of flight.“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya.’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebo wrote on Twitter.