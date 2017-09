Once considered to be a credible source of news analysis, Mubasher Lucman is now striving to survive in to the media industry. After the doors of 24 News close for him, he is now on board for Samaa TV which itself is staggering to sustain an 8th position in news channel ranking.





Samaa itself hasn't shown much interest in bringing a revamp for Lucman rather has further let him down by giving him a show at post prime time slot of 11pm, just four days a week.





But one wonders how a once renowned asset of media industry is now suffering from such downfall? Well, following his show since his early days has now let me to the ugly conclusion that Lucman's journalism has now become biased. Biased towards some entities in a way that even if they do something commendable, Lucman shows an ugly side of it to his audience. One who is watching his show can relate well or watch his recent episodes for a clearer understanding.





However, I still wish well for him and hope thst he takes better and wiser decisions so that he may prosper again.

