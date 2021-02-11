What's new

The dollar will go up and then it will go way down

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,457
-4
13,275
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
The Federal Reserve will do everything in its power to keep rates down. It’s the only big buyer of Treasury securities.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is like a fellow who goes into a bar without any money, and orders a drink. When the barkeeper brings the check, he orders another drink. That can go on for quite some time, but not forever.

At some point – perhaps toward the end of the year – the vicious cycle will kill off demand for dollar assets, and the dollar will crash.

asiatimes.com

The dollar will go up and then it will go way down

President Biden wants to spend yet another $3 trillion on “families, schools, and infrastructure”–that is, on Democratic constituencies. That’s on top of the $1.9 trillion in helicopter money adver…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com

1616571820298.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

W.11
How the Media Cracks Down on Critics of Israel
Replies
0
Views
163
W.11
W.11
TaiShang
'The Biggest Lie is That the Democrats are the Party of Non-Racism', Author Says
Replies
0
Views
78
TaiShang
TaiShang
S
43 Chinese firms all set to invest in Gwadar SEZ: COPHC
Replies
0
Views
135
Shahzaz ud din
S
S
Real Issues by Dr. Farrukh Saleem
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Tai Hai Chen
China is 'responsible' for take down of U.S. economy: Trump economic adviser
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom