The dollar will go up and then it will go way down President Biden wants to spend yet another $3 trillion on “families, schools, and infrastructure”–that is, on Democratic constituencies. That’s on top of the $1.9 trillion in helicopter money adver…

The Federal Reserve will do everything in its power to keep rates down. It’s the only big buyer of Treasury securities.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is like a fellow who goes into a bar without any money, and orders a drink. When the barkeeper brings the check, he orders another drink. That can go on for quite some time, but not forever.At some point – perhaps toward the end of the year – the vicious cycle will kill off demand for dollar assets, and the dollar will crash.