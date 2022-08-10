The dollar rises to 120 rupees in the open market

খোলাবাজারে ডলার ১২০ টাকায় উঠেছে
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের নানা উদ্যোগের পরও ডলারের সংকট কাটছে না। সেই সঙ্গে প্রতিনিয়ত কমছে টাকার মান। এক দিনের মধ্যেই খোলাবাজারে ডলারের দাম পাঁচ টাকা বেড়ে ১২০...
খোলাবাজারে ডলার ১২০ টাকায় উঠেছে
ইত্তেফাক রিপোর্ট
প্রকাশ : ১১ আগস্ট ২০২২, ০২:০২
[ছবি: সংগৃহীত]
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের নানা উদ্যোগের পরও ডলারের সংকট কাটছে না। সেই সঙ্গে প্রতিনিয়ত কমছে টাকার মান। এক দিনের মধ্যেই খোলাবাজারে ডলারের দাম পাঁচ টাকা বেড়ে ১২০ টাকায় ঠেকেছে। এ দামেও মিলছে না প্রত্যাশিত ডলার। গত কয়েক বছরের মধ্যে কখনো এক দিনে ডলারের দর এত বেড়ে যেতে দেখা যায়নি।
ডলারের বাজার কেন নিয়ন্ত্রণে নেই—জানতে চাইলে তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকারের সাবেক উপদেষ্টা এ বি মির্জা আজিজুল ইসলাম ইত্তেফাককে বলেন, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক ডলারের দাম নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বলে ডলারের বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণ থাকছে না। এটি বাজারের ওপরে ছেড়ে দেওয়া দরকার। এতে করে হুন্ডির মাত্রাটা কমে যাবে। তিনি বলেন, এদিকে বলা হচ্ছে, কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক ডলারের বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণ করছে না। অন্যদিকে দাম বেঁধে দেওয়া হচ্ছে। এতে করে হুডির মাত্রাটা বেড়ে যাচ্ছে। তিনি বলেন, আসলে ডলারের অস্থিরতার মূল কারণ হচ্ছে—আমাদের রপ্তানি প্রবৃদ্ধি কমে গেছে কিন্তু আমদানি প্রবৃদ্ধি সেভাবে কমছে না। যে কারণে আমাদের রিজার্ভের ওপর ছাপ বেড়ে যাচ্ছে, টাকার মানও কমে যাচ্ছে।
সোমবার খোলাবাজারে ডলার ১১৫ টাকা ৬০ পয়সায় বিক্রি হয়। এর আগে গত ২৭ জুলাই খোলাবাজারে ডলারের দাম উঠেছিল ১১২ টাকা। গতকাল বুধবার খোলাবাজারে প্রতি ডলার ১২০ টাকায় পৌঁছায়।
সংশ্লিষ্টরা জানান, খোলাবাজার থেকে যে কেউ ডলার কিনতে পারেন। ব্যাংক থেকে কিনতে পাসপোর্ট এনডোর্সমেন্ট করতে হয়।
খোলাবাজারের ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন, খোলাবাজারে তীব্র সংকট রয়েছে ডলারের। ব্যাংকের মতো খোলাবাজারেও ডলারের সংকট দেখা দিয়েছে। প্রবাসীদের দেশে আসা কমেছে, বিদেশি পর্যটকরাও কম আসছেন। এ কারণে ডলারের সরবরাহ কম। খোলাবাজারের সঙ্গে ব্যাংকের আমদানি, রপ্তানি ও রেমিট্যান্সেও ডলারের দর অনেক বেড়েছে।
যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মুদ্রা ডলারের বিপরীতে টাকার মান বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই টানা কমছে। সোমবার আন্তঃব্যাংক মুদ্রাবাজারে বাংলাদেশি মুদ্রা টাকার বিপরীতে ডলারের দর আরো ৩০ পয়সা কমে প্রতি ডলার ৯৫ টাকা টাকায় বিক্রি হয়েছে। অর্থাৎ বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের কাছ থেকে ব্যাংকগুলো এই দরে ডলার কিনেছে।
ডলারসংকট নিরসনে সম্প্রতি একসঙ্গে চারটি সিদ্ধান্ত নেয় বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক। সেগুলো হলো ব্যাংকের ডলার ধারণের সীমা (এনওপি) হ্রাস, রপ্তানিকারকের প্রত্যাবাসন কোটায় (ইআরকিউ) ধারণকৃত ডলারের ৫০ শতাংশ নগদায়ন, ইআরকিউ হিসাবে জমা রাখার সীমা কমিয়ে অর্ধেকে নামিয়ে আনা এবং অফশোর ব্যাংকিং ইউনিটের বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার তহবিল অভ্যন্তরীণ ব্যাংকিং ইউনিটে স্থানান্তর।
এছাড়া ৫০ লাখ ডলারের বেশি মূল্যের বেসরকারি যে কোনো আমদানি ঋণপত্র (এলসি) খোলার ২৪ ঘণ্টা আগে তা বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংককে জানানোর নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়। এর ফলে সংকট কিছুটা কমার আশা করেছেন বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের কর্মকর্তারা।
The dollar rose to 120 Takas in the open market
Ittefaq report
Published: 11 August 2022, 02:02
Despite various initiatives of Bangladesh Bank, the dollar crisis is not ending. Along with that, the value of money is constantly decreasing. Within a day, the price of the dollar increased by 5 taka to 120 taka in the open market. This price does not match the expected dollar. Never in the last few years has the rate of the dollar increased so much in one day.
If you want to know why the dollar market is not under control, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former adviser to the caretaker government, told Ittefaq that there is no control over the dollar market because the Bangladesh Bank has fixed the price of the dollar. It needs to be left up to the market. This will reduce the level of hundi.
He said, meanwhile, it is being said that the central bank is not controlling the dollar market. On the other hand, the price is fixed. This increases the size of the hoodie. "Actually, the main reason for the volatility of the dollar is that our export growth has slowed down, but our import growth has not slowed down," he said. Due to which the impression on our reserves is increasing, the value of money is also decreasing.
On Monday, the dollar was sold at 115 taka 60 paise in the open market. Earlier, on July 27, the price of the dollar rose to Tk 112 in the open market. Every dollar reached Tk 120 in the open market on Wednesday.
Those concerned said that anyone can buy dollars from the open market. Passport endorsement is required to buy from the bank.
Open market traders say that there is a severe shortage of dollars in the open market. There is a dollar crisis in the open market like banks. The arrival of expatriates to the country has decreased, foreign tourists are also coming less. Due to this, the supply of dollars is low. With the open market, the import, export and remittance of the bank also increased the dollar rate.
The rupee has been depreciating against the US dollar for quite some time now. On Monday, the price of the dollar fell by 30 paisa against the Bangladeshi rupee in the inter-bank currency market and was sold at 95 taka per dollar. That is, the banks bought dollars from Bangladesh Bank at this rate.
Bangladesh Bank recently took four decisions together to solve the dollar crisis. They are reduction of dollar holding limit (NOP) of banks, 50 per cent monetization of dollar holdings in Exporter Repatriation Quota (ERQ), halving of deposit limit as ERQ and transfer of foreign exchange funds of offshore banking units to domestic banking units. Besides, any private import letter of credit (LC) worth more than 50 million dollars is ordered to be reported to Bangladesh Bank 24 hours before opening. As a result, the officials of Bangladesh Bank hope to reduce the crisis somewhat.