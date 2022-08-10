The dollar rises to 120 rupees in the open market

No, I am unhappy for the country and I hold Hasina Bibi's greed for power for this debacle. BD has asked IMF and others to bail it out.



Her wrong policies have already caused great damage to the future of BD economy and welfare. I have reasons to think that industrialization is the key to development. Industrialization produces new wealth. Think of China has offered us free entry of 8200 items from BD. But, Bd is unable to produce goods other than textile.



So, industrialization was a necessity that did not happen. Foreign credits allow corrupt bureaucrats and politicians to steal money. Local industries do not.



But, Hasina Bibi and all our BAL brats here think, "All those glitters and photographed are gold". This is why these guys continuously supported infrastructure projects built with foreign money.



Now, from 2024 the country will have to repay $4 to $5 billion per year to the creditors. This year, it is about $2.5 billion, and the repayment will overtop $5 billion after 2026.



Can someone from that BAL party tell me how Hasina Bibi will repay the debts? This year IMF may extend a little loan. But, how about next years to come?



BAL and Hasina have together doomed the future of BD.