The disadvantage of Rupees devaluation: Purchasing a car - 18 to 20 Lac

May 4, 2019
This is a great example of Rupees devaluation on a higher note. This can be applied to low-cost to high-cost products.

Alto

Alto VXPKR 1,789,000/-PKR 10,000/-PKR 30,000/-Book Now
Alto VXRPKR 2,079,000/-
Alto VXL-AGSPKR 2,339,000/-

All Prices - Suzuki Pakistan

Pak Suzuki
suzukipakistan.com suzukipakistan.com

Toyota Fortuner

PKR 124.9 - 158.4 lacs (*Ex-Factory Price)
www.pakwheels.com

Toyota Fortuner Price in Pakistan, Images, Reviews & Specs | PakWheels

Toyota Fortuner Facelift pricing, reviews, features, and pics on PakWheels. Get detailed info for Toyota Fortuner Facelift performance, reliability and compare Toyota Fortuner Facelift features on PakWheels.
www.pakwheels.com www.pakwheels.com


Alto

Rs.3.39 - 5.03 Lakh*
Get On Road Price

www.cardekho.com

New Maruti Alto 800 2022 Price, Images, Review & Colours

New Maruti Alto 800 2022 price starts at Rs 3.39 Lakh in New Delhi (ex-showroom). Read Alto 800 Reviews, view Mileage, Images, Specifications, Variants Details & get Alto 800 latest news.
www.cardekho.com


Toyota Fortuner

Rs.32.40 - 49.57 Lakh
www.cardekho.com

New Toyota Fortuner 2022 Price, Images, Review & Colours

New Toyota Fortuner 2022 price starts at Rs 32.40 Lakh in New Delhi (ex-showroom). Read Fortuner Reviews, view Mileage, Images, Specifications, Variants Details & get Fortuner latest news.
www.cardekho.com


Mahindra Scorpio-N​


Rs.11.99 - 23.90 Lakh
www.cardekho.com

Mahindra Scorpio N Price - Scorpio N Images, Review & Colours

New Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh in New Delhi (ex-showroom). Check Scorpio-N on road price, mileage, images, 10 variants & 6 colors.
www.cardekho.com


Mahindra Scorpio-N VS Toyota Fortuner




 
regardless of money, pakistani cars dont have the good quality and safety ...... just buy jdm !
 
There's much more than just depreciation. Manufacturers here are but assemblers. They buy and import parts anyways. The non-localization is the issue but then again it's Pakistan.
 
There's much more than just depreciation. Manufacturers here are but assemblers. They buy and import parts anyways. The non-localization is the issue but then again it's Pakistan.
It is also related to rupees-devaluation because you need the parts by paying dollars.

Yes, local manufacturing will help to reduce the cost if everything is locally produced.
 

