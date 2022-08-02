The disadvantage of Rupees devaluation: Purchasing a car - 18 to 20 Lac

Raj-Hindustani
This is a great example of Rupees devaluation on a higher note. This can be applied to low-cost to high-cost products.
Alto
Toyota Fortuner
PKR 124.9 - 158.4 lacs (*Ex-Factory Price)
Alto
Rs.3.39 - 5.03 Lakh*
Toyota Fortuner
Rs.32.40 - 49.57 Lakh
Rs.11.99 - 23.90 Lakh
Pakistan
Alto
Alto VX
PKR 1,789,000/-
|PKR 10,000/-
|PKR 30,000/-
Alto VXR
PKR 2,079,000/-
Alto VXL-AGS
PKR 2,339,000/-
Toyota Fortuner
PKR 124.9 - 158.4 lacs (*Ex-Factory Price)
India
Alto
Rs.3.39 - 5.03 Lakh*
Toyota Fortuner
Rs.32.40 - 49.57 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Rs.11.99 - 23.90 Lakh
