The Director FIA Muhammad Rizwan gone on Long Leave

crankthatskunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 20, 2011
There are clear signs that this saga is maintained and controlled from somewhere.
Remember, Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were to be charged on 11 April 2022 by FIA.
This Director Muhammad Rizwan very convienetly is gone on the leave for unspecified period on full pay.
Coincidence!! You can say that again.
