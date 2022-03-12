The Digital Road To Property Ownership Ft. DAO PropTech ​

In conversation with tonight’s guests, Jawad Nayyar and Abdullah Khan. What do they do? What have their journeys been like? What construction projects was Jawad working on at the time? How did he get into Cryptocurrency? Did he put money into it at the start? When did they start DAO PropTech? What is the infrastructure like in Balochistan? Why did he decide to return to Pakistan? How was working with Careem like? Where does DAO PropTech stand legally? How did this begin? What does “Asset-backed” mean? What does “Asymmetry of information” mean? What makes their platform unique? How to know the value of your property? How much are we yielding in Pakistan? Do they guarantee a lower rate than in the market? What problems are they solving? How much revenue have they generated? What procedure do they follow? Customers Road map? How do they assure that there are no leaks in the ecosystem? How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Jawad Nayyar and Abdullah Khan

00:41 What do they do?

02:11 Jawad’s Journey!

03:16 What construction projects was he working on at the time?

04:36 Getting Started with Cryptocurrency

05:43 Did he put money into it initially?

07:12 When did DAO PropTech get started?

08:18 Abdullah’s Journey!

10:07 What is the infrastructure like in Balochistan?

12:21 Why did he decide to return to Pakistan?

13:18 Working with Careem

16:19 Where does DAO PropTech stand legally?

29:07 How did this begin?

30:16 What does “Asset-backed” mean?

31:48 What does “Asymmetry of information” mean?

35:01 What makes their platform unique?

37:56 How to know the value of your property?

41:34 How much are we yielding in Pakistan?

44:29 Do they guarantee a lower rate than in the market?

47:14 What problems are they solving?

50:14 How much revenue have they generated?

51:07 What procedure do they follow?

1:00:07 Customers Road map

1:07:48 How do they assure that there are no leaks in the ecosystem?

1:13:18 How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050?