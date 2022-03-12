What's new

The Digital Road To Property Ownership Ft. DAO PropTech

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,478
-8
2,794
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The Digital Road To Property Ownership Ft. DAO PropTech



In conversation with tonight’s guests, Jawad Nayyar and Abdullah Khan. What do they do? What have their journeys been like? What construction projects was Jawad working on at the time? How did he get into Cryptocurrency? Did he put money into it at the start? When did they start DAO PropTech? What is the infrastructure like in Balochistan? Why did he decide to return to Pakistan? How was working with Careem like? Where does DAO PropTech stand legally? How did this begin? What does “Asset-backed” mean? What does “Asymmetry of information” mean? What makes their platform unique? How to know the value of your property? How much are we yielding in Pakistan? Do they guarantee a lower rate than in the market? What problems are they solving? How much revenue have they generated? What procedure do they follow? Customers Road map? How do they assure that there are no leaks in the ecosystem? How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Jawad Nayyar and Abdullah Khan
00:41 What do they do?
02:11 Jawad’s Journey!
03:16 What construction projects was he working on at the time?
04:36 Getting Started with Cryptocurrency
05:43 Did he put money into it initially?
07:12 When did DAO PropTech get started?
08:18 Abdullah’s Journey!
10:07 What is the infrastructure like in Balochistan?
12:21 Why did he decide to return to Pakistan?
13:18 Working with Careem
16:19 Where does DAO PropTech stand legally?
29:07 How did this begin?
30:16 What does “Asset-backed” mean?
31:48 What does “Asymmetry of information” mean?
35:01 What makes their platform unique?
37:56 How to know the value of your property?
41:34 How much are we yielding in Pakistan?
44:29 Do they guarantee a lower rate than in the market?
47:14 What problems are they solving?
50:14 How much revenue have they generated?
51:07 What procedure do they follow?
1:00:07 Customers Road map
1:07:48 How do they assure that there are no leaks in the ecosystem?
1:13:18 How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Pakistan’s First Digital Payment Gateway Ft. Adnan Ali
Replies
1
Views
246
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
_NOBODY_
Working With Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, Redis And More! Ft. Taimur Rashid
Replies
1
Views
356
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Pakistan's Fastest Growing Unicorn Ft. Omair Ansari of Abhi.Pk
Replies
5
Views
537
Goenitz
Goenitz
_NOBODY_
First IT Stock Market Listing In Pakistan Ft. Ali Naqi Shaheen
Replies
4
Views
280
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Multiplying Your Savings w/Stock Market Ft. Laeeq Ahmad
Replies
3
Views
251
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom