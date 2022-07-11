The Differences Between India & Pakistan- Karl rock (travel vlogger)

This travel vlogger Carl Rock, for whom travel vlogs is his bread and butter, comes up with all sorts of click bait, attention grabbing, viewer grabbing subjects in his vlogs, and its OK to do that as this is his job.And he is clever enough to talk about India and Pakistan, knowing fully that people from both sides have lots of intrigue for each others.But his travel vlogs are overall good in the sense that he doesn't takes side, some leanings and personal liking /disliking is natural.6.1 million views for this vlog on India vs. Pakistan McDonald food review.