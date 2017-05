Dr. Farid A. Malik |



The age old idiom, 'The devil is in the detail' holds good for all manmade systems. Divine networks have the luxury of self-correction as such the devil is contained. Humans have to deal with the devil for which detailed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are required. As technology develops, more and more complexities emerge. The application of science to solve problems of all kinds is being hailed as a big achievement of mankind but it has created its own challenges.Despite its environmental impact, coal remains the most widely used fuel in the world. Perhaps its negative impacts were not considered.Before the advent of science and then its application called technology, philosophers were tasked to lead in solving problems of mankind. Till today, the terminal academic degrees are termed Doctor of Philosophy or Ph.D. Philosophers were expected to understand the Divine mechanisms and their effect on humans. Galileo is considered to be the father of modern science who challenged the control of religion and divinity in solving day to day problems. There was no looking back, once science came out of the laboratory in the form of technology the world changed, and the advancement continues.In pursuit of movement, the invention of the wheel is considered to be the biggest invention of mankind. This motion was then fuelled by coal. Steam engines and railways emerged followed by electricity generation. Despite its environmental impact, coal remains the most widely used fuel in the world. Perhaps its negative impacts were not considered. In search of rapid advancement, the devil took control and the details were overlooked. Today climate change has become a reality which can no longer be ignored. The 21st century has come with its own challenges. Deregulation, Globalisation, and Privatisation leading to free market have become the norm. Uncontrolled freedom has its own negatives. The profits-before-people approach cannot work; it is the way of the devil. The wealth and resources of the world and its nations are now under the control of a few individuals which is very unhealthy. Immediate trickle down or re-distribution is needed otherwise, with bloodshed and famine around, the party will have to come to an end soon.Surprisingly, while Pakistan is the home to one of the largest glaciers in the world, the French knew more about them than our own researchers.A totally deregulated free market approach has now encroached on Divine regulatory frameworks meticulously worked out by nature. The heat of the sun evaporates water which then freezes in the form of glaciers which then melt at a certain rate to flow through the land to reach the oceans. I was once presiding over a seminar on glaciers. Surprisingly, while Pakistan is the home to one of the largest glaciers in the world, the French knew more about them than our own researchers. On questioning, I was told that there was a lack of funds. As the sitting Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, I gave an open invitation and funding to initiate research projects but no one came forth. The same holds true in other areas. Every year weeds are responsible for extensive crop damage and there is no game plan to contain them.