The Republic of Uzbekistan41 00 N, 64 00 Etotal 447.400 km2: land: 425.400 km2, water: 22,000 km2total: 6.221 km, border countries: Afghanistan 137 km, Kazakhstan 2.203 km, Kyrgyzstan 1.099 km, Tajikistan 1.161 km, Turkmenistan 1.621 km32,1 million (January, 2017)50.1 per km2UzbekSum. 1 sum=100 tiyin.Sovereign Republic of Karakalpakistan, 12 provinces, 226 cities and districts.Islam - 88%, Christian - 9%The national flag was approved by the Extraordinary 8th Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan on November 18, 1991.The flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan consists of blue, white and green stripes, separated by two narrow red stripes. A crescent and three rows of twelve stars are situated on the left side of the upper blue stripe.The blue color symbolizes the sky and water as the principle sources of life. The National flag of Amir Timur was also blue in color. The white stripe is the traditional symbol of peace and of moral and spiritual purity. The green stripe symbolizes nature, the new epoch and abundance in the countries where the majority of the population is Islamic. Besides that, this is in harmony with the modern movement of Greenpeace, which protects nature. The red separating stripes symbolize the current of vital energy in any living body and also connect our pure and noble thoughts with the sky and the earth. The crescent of the new moon, along with its traditional historical symbolism, is at the same time a symbol of the birth of republic's independence. The symbolism of twelve stars is connected historically with the solar calendar year, which begins from Navruz and embodies the twelve principles laying in the foundation of state management.The state emblem of the Republic of Uzbekistan was approved by the 10th Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan on July 2, 1992. The state emblem of the Republic of Uzbekistan actually absorbed the centuries-old experiences of the Uzbek people. It reflects a blossoming valley and a shining sun. The right side of the valley is set off with wheat and to the left with a cotton plant garland. The octagonal star, symbolizing the unity of the Republic, crowns the state emblem. The holy Muslim symbols of the crescent and the star are placed inside the star. In the center of the emblem there is the holy bird, Khumo, with its spread wings symbolizing magnanimity, nobility and service. These symbols reflect the long way of the Uzbek people towards peace, stability, happiness, wealth and prosperity. A little frame with the inscription "Uzbekistan" is placed in the lower part of the state emblem.The state anthem of the Republic of Uzbekistan was approved by the 11th Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the 12th convocation on December 10, 1992.The lyrics are by Abdulla Aripov and the music by Mutal Bourkhanov.My country, sunny and free, salvation to your people,You are a warmhearted companion to the friendsFlourish eternally with knowledge and inventions,May your fame shine as long as the world exist!These golden valleys-dear Uzbekistan,Manly spirit of ancestors in companion to you!When the great power of people became exuberantYou are the country that amazes the world!Belief of generous Uzbek does not die out,Free, young children are a strong wing for you!The torch of independence, guardian of peace,Just motherland be eternally prosperous!These golden valleys-dear Uzbekistan,Manly spirit of ancestors in companion to you!When the great power of people became exuberantYou are the country that amazes the world!January 1 - New YearMarch 8 - International Women's DayMarch 21 - Navruz (Central Asian New Year) May 9 - Memorial/Remembrance DaySeptember 1 - Independence DayOctober 1 - Teacher's DayDecember 8 - Constitution Day.Ramadan KhaitKurban KhaitThe engineering, chemical and petrochemical, metallurgy, radio and electronic, and light industries are extensively developed.Uzbekistan is a member of the executive council of the WTO.Over 4000 historical architectural monuments and sites, around 500 travel companies and organizations with partners in 24 countries worldwide, 5- and 4-star of International chains, private hotels of all categories.68 museums, arts and crafts masters, shops, folk dance and music ensembles, silk and cotton fashion designers, certified city guides and private guides through Uzbekistan, culture tourism, eco tourism, specialized tours, nature tourism, and resorts.Uzbekistan Airways: Airbus fleet to over 20 worldwide destinations international airports:Tashkent, Samarkand, Urgench domestic airports: Bukhara, Qarshi, Termez, Navoi, Zarafshan, Nukus, Fergana, and Namangan. Railway 7000 km; Service to most major cities.Bus and minibus service; tramways; taxi service; in every city you may hire private drivers of fresh Shevrolet "Nexia" and "Lacetti" sedans.