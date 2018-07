General information

September 27 is marked in Turkmenistan as the Independence Day. On December 12, 1995, Turkmenistan was recognized as a permanently neutral State by the resolution of the UN General Assembly with the unanimous support of 185 member States. At present Turkmenistan has established diplomatic relations with 145 countries.



Turkmenistan is a democratic, law-based, secular State. The form of government is a Presidential republic. The political structure of the Turkmen state is formed in accordance with the Constitution of Turkmenistan, adopted on May 18, 1992 (revised on September 14, 2016). The Сonstitution of Turkmenistan is the basic law of the State. According to that law, Turkmenistan’s state structure is based on the principle of separation of powers into legislative, executive and judicial branches which act independently and balance each other. Constitutionally fixed norms and provisions are directly applicable. Laws and other legal acts that contradict the Constitution have no legal force.



The people of Turkmenistan are the bearers of sovereignty and the sole source of State power.



The State guarantees the freedom of religions and confessions and their equality before the law. Religious organizations are separate from the State and may not interfere in State affairs or fulfill state functions. The public education system is separate from religious organizations and is secular.



The President of Turkmenistan is the highest official of Turkmenistan. He is the Head of the State and executive power. The President of Turkmenistan chairs the Cabinet of Ministers – the Government of Turkmenistan. The President of Turkmenistan is the guarantor of the country’s independence and neutral status of Turkmenistan, its territorial integrity; of respect for the Constitution; and of fulfillment of international obligations. The President of Turkmenistan is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan.



Legislative power is exercised by the supreme representative body – the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, which consists of 125 deputies, elected in accordance with the territorial election districts for a term of 5 years. The elections of the deputies of the Mejlis are carried out by the citizens of Turkmenistan on the basis of nationwide, equal and direct electoral law by secret ballot on alternative platforms.



Judicial power in Turkmenistan resides solely in the courts. The judicial branch is meant to safeguard the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legally protected interests of the State and society.



The territory



The territory of Turkmenistan covers 491, 21 thousand sq km. Its territory stretches for 1100 km from west to east and extends for 650 km from north to south. In the north Turkmenistan borders with the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the north-east and in the east Turkmenistan shares borders with the Republic of Uzbekistan, in the south-east Turkmenistan borders with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and in the south – with the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the west the country’s natural boundary is the Caspian Sea, through which Turkmenistan borders with the Republic of Azerbaijan.



Population



The population of Turkmenistan is more than 6.2 million people. Turkmenistan is a multinational state. There are more than 100 nations and ethnic groups are living in the country.



State language



The Turkmen language is the state language. The use of their native language is guaranteed to all citizens of Turkmenistan. The educational institutions of Turkmenistan ensure learning of three languages – Turkmen, English and Russian. In addition, the higher educational institutions and some specialized secondary schools include study of French, Chinese, German, Japanese and some other foreign languages.



Currency



The national currency is manat, put into circulation on November 1, 1993. Currently, the ratio of the national currency to a freely convertible currency is: 3,50 manats = 1 US dollar.



The Government Programme of Development the Banking System for 2011-2030 was adopted and has been successfully implemented. In addition, in Turkmenistan over the past few years, the country’s financial institutions have carried out an extensive work to develop the securities market. Currently, the population of the country is provided with maintenance services of bank cards "Visa", "Visa Electron", "Visa Classic". The banks continue to work on the introduction of international payment cards, in particular, the system of "Master Card" in order to establish non-cash payments in the field of trade.



Administrative and territorial structure



The capital city of Turkmenistan is Ashgabat, which is an administrative and territorial unit with province-wide powers (velayat). Ashgabat consists of 4 districts (etraps): Bagtyyarlyk district, Berkararlyk district, Kopetdag district, Buzmeyin district.



Turkmenistan is divided into 5 provinces – Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary. Each province is divided into districts. There are 43 districts, 6 etraps within towns, 51 towns, of which 11 towns with etrap rights, 62 villages and 605 rural councils (rural municipal units) and 1719 rural settlements in Turkmenistan.



The state and national holidays of Turkmenistan



Work at enterprises, organizations and institutions are not carried out on the following national holiday and memorable days:



New Year – January 1;



International Women’s Day – March 8;



National Spring Holiday (Novruz) – March 21-22;



Day of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the State Flag of Turkmenistan – May 18;



Turkmenistan’s Independence Day - September 27;



Commemoration Day - October 6;



International Neutrality Day - December 12;



Kurban Bayramy - a specific date Kurban Bayramy is annually determined by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan;



Oraza Bayram - the specific date of Oraza Bayram is annually determined by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan.



Turkmenistan also celebrates holiday and memorable days, established by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, without providing days of rest (if they fall on working days):



1). Day of Defenders of the Motherland - January 27;



2). Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan - February 18;



3). Day of the Transport and communications complex workers - March 7;



4). Day of Chemical Industry Workers - March 31;



5). World Health Day - 7 April;



6). Day of workers of Migration service of Turkmenistan - April 17;



7). The holiday of the Turkmen horse - the last Sunday of April;



8). Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 - May 9;



9). Day of the Ashgabat city - May 25;



10). Day of workers of the Internal affairs of Turkmenistan - May 29;



11). The holiday of the Turkmen carpet - the last Sunday of May;



12). International Children's Day - June 1;



13). World Environment Day - 5 June;



14). Day of textile workers - the first Sunday of June;



15). Day of Science - June 12;



16). Day of workers of the Justice bodies of Turkmenistan - June 18;



17). Day of the Prosecutor's office workers of Turkmenistan - June 26;



18). Day of Culture and art workers, and also poetry of Makhtumkuli Fragi - June 27;



19). Day of Judicial Service workers of Turkmenistan - July 5;



20). Day of Health and Medical Industry Workers - July 21;



21). Day of Border guard service - 11 August;



22). Day of Knowledge and student's youth - September 1;



23). Day of Energy industry workers - the second Saturday of September;



24). Day of workers of the National security bodies of Turkmenistan - September 30;



25). International Day of Older Persons - 1 October;



26). Day of the Navy of Turkmenistan - 9 October;



27). Day of workers of Customs bodies of Turkmenistan - November 4;



28). The Harvest holiday - the second Sunday of November;



29). Day of Oil and gas industry workers and geologists - December 14;



30). The Day of Remembrance of the First President of Turkmenistan S.A. Niyazov - December 21.

