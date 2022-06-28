What's new

The deprivation of Western society. Daddy, how can I satisfy a boy orally?

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,745
-18
31,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands

The sex sisters Marcelle and Krista Arriens do not shy away from broaching sometimes uncomfortable topics. Also last night at Humberto. A fragment of a girl calling her father with an intimate question is the trigger. But when the sisters ask what presenter Humberto Tan would do in that situation, the presenter doesn't really know what to say.

The above clip comes from the Belgian youth platform TAGMAG . The presenters of the platform go to all kinds of parties to interview young people, sometimes in a somewhat inebriated state. They are often challenged to perform funny, uncomfortable or special assignments.

Girl calls dad with an intimate question
in that clip, a girl calls her father to ask how she can satisfy a boy orally. Without embarrassment, she calls her father, who reacts somewhat bewildered to the conversation with his daughter. Later he sends her a message, in which he takes up his daughter's questions quite sporty. The video quickly went viral on the internet and was also discussed with Humberto last night.

Tan asks Marcelle how she would react if her daughter asked such a question. She explains that she would be happy if her daughter came to her with questions like that. The presenter responds: “I would ask: do you need that now? Or is it also possible tomorrow if you are not drunk?” Tan laughs. He asks more table guests for their reaction.

Inconvenient explanation Humberto Tan
Krista then heads to him: “What would you do yourself?” she asks Tan. He wonders why his daughter would want to know at that particular moment. “Yes, but would you also give advice?” Krista responds. To which Tan agrees "if she really wants to know, yes", answers. After which he says somewhat doubtfully "I think".

Tan becomes uncomfortable, has a laugh and then waves his question cards. "Pfuh." He then explains a little more. “I would say: buy a Cornetto and do it with love. Gently, not too much, you don't do the whole ice cream either, that's not tasty." After Tan's story, the sex sisters choose to keep their mouths shut.

www.metronieuws.nl

Humberto Tan ongemakkelijk nadat 'sekszusjes' hem voor het blok zetten

Aanleiding is een fragment waarin een dochter haar vader belt met een vrij intieme vraag. „Wat zou jij doen?", vraagt sekszusje Krista Arriëns aan de presentator.
www.metronieuws.nl www.metronieuws.nl
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,745
-18
31,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
MultaniGuy said:
Eww...Gross...Dirty satanic peoples.
Click to expand...

https___www.metronieuws.nl_wp-content_uploads_2022_06_Schermafbeelding-2022-06-28-om-09.15.33.jpeg


This is the guy who they were asking the nasty question. For the context, he is a celebrity and a famous TV host in The Netherlands. You can guage by his response that he didn't like the question and now they are calling it an awkward response LOL

It doesn't matter if you are a Muslim, conservative, liberal immigrant etc. We can never participate fully in certain cultures.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,994
-20
26,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
People may not want to admit it, but something has gone wrong, they are confusing their own children and producing a generation of kids taught to question their own gender and are sexualising them from a early age

This is the result
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,745
-18
31,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
hussain0216 said:
People may not want to admit it, but something has gone wrong, they are confusing their own children and producing a generation of kids taught to question their own gender and are sexualising them from a early age

This is the result
Click to expand...

This is seriously fvcked up and they are not only normalising, but also exporting their way of life through consulates and other means to different countries that don't share their culture.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,014
-1
10,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Dalit said:
View attachment 857635

This is the guy who they were asking the nasty question. For the context, he is a celebrity and a famous TV host in The Netherlands. You can guage by his response that he didn't like the question and now they are calling it an awkward response LOL

It doesn't matter if you are a Muslim, conservative, liberal immigrant etc. We can never participate fully in certain cultures.
Click to expand...
Agreed, there are certain cultures that are incompatible with the teachings of Islam.

Dalit said:
This is seriously fvcked up and they are not only normalising, but also exporting their way of life through consulates and other means to different countries that don't share their culture.
Click to expand...
Even Benazir Bhutto criticized the open promiscuity of western societies.

And she said Pakistan has its own "Social Ethos."
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,745
-18
31,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
MultaniGuy said:
Agreed, there are certain cultures that are incompatible with the teachings of Islam.


Even Benazir Bhutto criticized the open promiscuity of western societies.

And she said Pakistan has its own "Social Ethos."
Click to expand...

This is only the tip of the iceberg. I am noticing that Western nations have become very sexualized in the last 6 to 7 years or so. They are now even differentiating between a practicing pedophile versus one that only looks. The advise is to be more lenient with the one that only desires and looks.

LGBT BS is also normalised and presented as something acceptable. It is getting way out of hand.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Song Hong
Malaysia depriving Malay Muslim of citizenship
Replies
5
Views
485
Song Hong
Song Hong
313ghazi
Shireen Mazari claims was asked to appear at ISI headquarters over missing persons bill
Replies
9
Views
383
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
GamoAccu
Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl
Replies
6
Views
600
Maira La
Maira La
Vanguard One
  • Poll
"No Daughter...": Father Of Delhi Woman Who Was Raped And Paraded
Replies
1
Views
471
flameboard
F
Vanguard One
The mother and daughter fighting for change after a brutal acid attack
Replies
0
Views
232
Vanguard One
Vanguard One

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom