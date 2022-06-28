The deprivation of Western society. Daddy, how can I satisfy a boy orally?

Humberto Tan ongemakkelijk nadat 'sekszusjes' hem voor het blok zetten Aanleiding is een fragment waarin een dochter haar vader belt met een vrij intieme vraag. „Wat zou jij doen?", vraagt sekszusje Krista Arriëns aan de presentator.

The sex sisters Marcelle and Krista Arriens do not shy away from broaching sometimes uncomfortable topics. Also last night at Humberto. A fragment of a girl calling her father with an intimate question is the trigger. But when the sisters ask what presenter Humberto Tan would do in that situation, the presenter doesn't really know what to say.The above clip comes from the Belgian youth platform TAGMAG . The presenters of the platform go to all kinds of parties to interview young people, sometimes in a somewhat inebriated state. They are often challenged to perform funny, uncomfortable or special assignments.Girl calls dad with an intimate questionin that clip, a girl calls her father to ask how she can satisfy a boy orally. Without embarrassment, she calls her father, who reacts somewhat bewildered to the conversation with his daughter. Later he sends her a message, in which he takes up his daughter's questions quite sporty. The video quickly went viral on the internet and was also discussed with Humberto last night.Tan asks Marcelle how she would react if her daughter asked such a question. She explains that she would be happy if her daughter came to her with questions like that. The presenter responds: “I would ask: do you need that now? Or is it also possible tomorrow if you are not drunk?” Tan laughs. He asks more table guests for their reaction.Inconvenient explanation Humberto TanKrista then heads to him: “What would you do yourself?” she asks Tan. He wonders why his daughter would want to know at that particular moment. “Yes, but would you also give advice?” Krista responds. To which Tan agrees "if she really wants to know, yes", answers. After which he says somewhat doubtfully "I think".Tan becomes uncomfortable, has a laugh and then waves his question cards. "Pfuh." He then explains a little more. “I would say: buy a Cornetto and do it with love. Gently, not too much, you don't do the whole ice cream either, that's not tasty." After Tan's story, the sex sisters choose to keep their mouths shut.