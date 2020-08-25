The delusion of India trying to throttle China’s maritime trade

India massing its navy in the Malacca choke point would make their surface vessels excellent targets for Chinese supersonic ASCMs and ASBMs like the DF-26 or even deck mounted DF-21Ds on PLAN transports. Think about how much firepower can be lobbed at the Indian Navy stuck in this super narrow choke point ... the potential for Indian losses would be extraordinary. Meanwhile, the wartime Chinese economy would function fine with or without the Strait given the established overland trade and supply routes (e.g. Sino-Russian oil pipeline), not to mention China's own massive resources.