The delicate nails and lipstick pizza support group

Today, we all met,

twice in 2 months ....



It was so much needed, we were feeling so afraid,

no one lets us talk, and no one lets us express our views,



everyone just keeps saying, do your duty, and be true to your duty



We are also greedy, we also like to make pizza company, and settle abroad.

What if we wear a brownish earthly colored uniform,



Please stop bullying us on social media, and other electronic forums,

we feel very hurt, and we feel very afraid to come out,



Signed,

BJ



PS: Any resemblance to real life characters may or may not be intentional.