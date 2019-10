I used to get offended by posts like this, but then I realised their right (partly). These men do not fulfill the role of ulema. They have reduced our religion to a plaything for charlatans, ritual for rituals sake, a hollow vessel, where many of us are Muslims in name and in appearance, but often lack the fundmental knowledge of our faith.



Ulema are expected to have a substantial understanding, to be subject matter experts in Islam, to have a wider knowledge base and ability to think critically so they can give opinions on new matters. They're expected to have a leadership role and to set an example to follow. How many of our mullahs really do that? Few and far between.



The men who hold these roles are only partly to blame, the degradation has been happening for quite a while, the institutes to support their role are not in place, they can't be expected to operate in isolation to everything else.



If the vast majority of our ulema were well educated, brave, confident, critical thinkers with an intrinsic understanding of Islam and the mental capacity to understand other fields academically and provide purposeful insight when called upon - then they would not sit by and seek the crumbs off the table of our elite.



The real reason our country is where it is, is the ruling class. They contribute the most to our failures, more than any other 1 part. The so called Ulema are just another failing cog in the machine.

