The defense strategy of the Gulf Cooperation Council states

The main unified command headquarters was established in RiyadhGulf states joint military forces, air, land and sea, in addition to air defense forces

The approval of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, in the thirtieth session of the Supreme Council (Kuwait, December 2009) on the defense strategy of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States was an important achievement and an essential step on the road to building the joint defense system of the Cooperation Council. The strategy has defined a clear vision through which the GCC states work to coordinate and enhance their integration and interdependence and develop their capabilities to defend their sovereignty, stability and interests, deter aggression and cooperate to face challenges, crises and disasters through self-construction and joint action to reach the desired defense integration. The strategy also emphasized the foundations and constants from which it starts, and defined the strategic defensive objectives, methods and means of achieving them, in addition to stressing the importance of conducting a comprehensive strategic assessment of the strategic security environment, and the strategic threats, challenges and risks periodically.The existence of joint military forces of the GCC countries is one of the important foundations for establishing a joint defense system aimed at providing security to protect the GCC states, defend their independence and protect their capabilities and gains. In 1982 AD, the first important steps were to form the joint military forces of the Cooperation Council states, where a decision was issued to establish the Peninsula Shield Force, and this decision was followed by the issuance of many decisions to develop this force, commensurate with the changes in the security environment, the sources and types of challenges, risks, and threats. The countries of the Cooperation Council may face, to become the size of a mechanized infantry division with its full combat and administrative support. Then, in 2006 AD, it was developed into the Joint Peninsula Shield Forces, and it was reinforced by a sea and air effort in accordance with operational concepts, in order to raise its combat efficiency, in order to ensure that the tasks of reinforcement and support for the national armed forces of the countries of the Cooperation Council are fully implemented. In 2009, the Combined Peninsula Shield Forces were reinforced with a rapid reaction force. And in the thirty-fourth session of the Supreme Council (Kuwait, December 2013), The Joint Peninsula Shield Forces command was developed to be the unified ground command of the unified military command of the Cooperation Council, and to be called "Command of the Peninsula Shield Forces". Work is also underway to complete its salaries of manpower and armament.Given the importance of a unified military command of the GCC states, which is concerned with planning and managing joint military operations, and supporting and strengthening the defense capabilities of the GCC countries, to defend their lands, airspace and waters, and to confront potential threats to the GCC states and their interests, within the framework of the joint defense agreement, the Supreme Council decided In its thirty-fourth session (Kuwait, December 2013 AD), the unified military command of the GCC countries was established, according to the detailed study submitted by the Joint Defense Council. The decisions of the Joint Defense Council related to the establishment and activation of this command were approved.n order to achieve the main objectives of the Cooperation Council in coordination, integration and interdependence between the GCC states in all fields, including cooperation and coordination in the fields of security and maritime defense to enhance and develop their military and defense capabilities in a manner that preserves the security, stability and sovereignty of the GCC states, the Supreme Council blessed its thirty-fifth session (Doha, December 2014) the decision of their Highnesses and Excellencies the Defense Ministers of the GCC countries in the thirteenth session, 11 and 12 November 2014, to establish a unified maritime operations center, provided that the headquarters of the center is in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The center was inaugurated on February 4, 2016 AD under the generous patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the participation of their Excellencies and Excellencies Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the GCC countries.Harnessing comprehensive capabilities and working to coordinate, develop and integrate them as collective capabilities to face various current or future challenges, risks and threats is one of the most important strategic goals that the Cooperation Council has paid great attention to achieving since its inception. The armed forces of the GCC countries have taken concrete steps towards achieving military integration and its requirements, through the signing of the joint defense agreement of the Cooperation Council at the twenty-first session of the Supreme Council (Manama, December 2000), the development of the defense strategy of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, and the setting of the timetable for completing and activating the fields of Joint military action, laying the foundations, rules, building blocks and main components of it, setting priorities, unifying concepts, and making mutual use of the available capabilities and capabilities.In the thirty-fourth session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council (Kuwait, December 2013 AD), the signs and manifestations of the beginning of the phase of defense integration were clearly marked by the establishment of the unified military leadership of the GCC countries, the establishment of the Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies for the GCC countries in Abu Dhabi, as well as with the approval of the Joint Defense Council in its twelfth session (Kingdom of Bahrain, December 2013 AD) on the axes of defense integration for the GCC countries. There is no doubt that these decisions have made significant gains for joint military action, supported and strengthened the achievements that were made over three decades, and also made important progress on the road to building an integrated defense system among the GCC states.