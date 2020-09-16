The defense minister will try to sell Israeli weapons to Cyprus

The defense minister will try to sell Israeli weapons to CyprusDuring the visit, Minister Gantz will meet with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and hold meetings with the Ministers of Defense of Greece and Cyprus.Ami Rohex Dumba | 11/11/2020 Contact authorsharingPhoto: Ariel Hermoni / Ministry of DefenseThe Minister of Defense, Bnei Gantz, will leave tomorrow (Thursday) morning for a security visit to Cyprus, and will hold a joint security strategic dialogue with his counterparts from Cyprus and Greece.During the visit, Minister Gantz will meet with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, and hold meetings with the corresponding defense ministers - the Minister of Defense of Cyprus, Charlemagne Patrides, and the Minister of Defense of Greece, Nicolas Panagiotopoulos.In addition, a trilateral meeting will be held during the visit, during which the parties will discuss the deepening of cooperation between the countries in terms of security and regional challenges, along with increasing defense procurement from Israeli industries.